Toshiba 18TB MG09 Series hard disk drive storage unveiled

Toshiba has introduced a new high storage hard drive disk this week in the form of the 18 TB MG09 Series HDD offering 12.5% more capacity than prior 16 TB models, 18 TB MG09 CMR drives are compatible with the widest range of applications and operating systems, says Toshiba.

The MG09 features 7,200rpm performance, a 550 TB per year workload rating, and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces, and are adapted to mixed random and sequential read and write workloads in both cloud-scale and traditional data center use cases. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Toshiba, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Although sample shipments of 18 TB MG09 Series HDD to customers are expected to start sequentially at the end of March 2021.

“The MG09 Series features Toshiba’s third-generation, 9-disk Helium-sealed design to advance Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) density to 2TB per disk, achieving a total capacity of 18TB.The industry-standard 3.5-inch form-factor provides 7200rpm performance, and integrates easily into cloud-scale storage infrastructure, business-critical servers and storage, and File and Object storage solutions.

The massive 18TB CMR capacity is delivered using Toshiba’s innovative Flux Control Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology. These advances help the MG09 Series to achieve optimum storage capacity and application compatibility, with unsurpassed data reliability. Available with either a SATA 6.0Gbit/s or a 12.0Gbit/s SAS interface, the MG09 Series models integrate easily into standard 3.5-inch drive bays to help reduce the footprint and operational burden of cloud-scale storage infrastructure, File and Object storage systems, and business critical servers and storage systems. “

“Toshiba’s new 18 TB MG09 Series delivers new levels of storage density and power efficiency to our cost-conscious cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Our HDD technology is able to achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost of pennies per GB,” said Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of the Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Our 3rd generation 9-disk helium-sealed design provides a field-tested foundation for achieving a massive 18 TB capacity. The addition of Toshiba’s innovative FC-MAMR technology advances CMR capacity to 18 TB, delivering compatibility with the widest range of applications and operating environments.”

“As data growth continues at an explosive pace, advanced 18 TB MG09 with FC-MAMR technology will help cloud-scale service providers and storage solution designers achieve higher storage densities for cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premises rack-scale storage.”

Key features of the new Toshiba 18TB MG09 Series hard disk drive include:

18TB capacity

Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) for broad compatibility

Toshiba Flux Control Microwave-assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) Technology

Industry-leading 9-disk helium-sealed design for superior storage density

Industry Standard 3.5-inch 26.1mm height Form Factor

7200rpm Performance

Choice of SATA 6.0Gbit/s and 12.0Gbit/s SAS Interfaces

Lower operational power profile, providing excellent power efficiency (W/TB) for better TCO

550 Total TB Transferred per Year Workload Rating

512e or 4Kn Advanced Format Sector Technology; (512e Model) Includes Toshiba Persistent Write Cache Technology for Data-Loss Protection in Sudden Power-Loss Events

Sustained transfer rate and power efficiency improvements vs. prior MG Series generations

Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE) option model and Self Encrypting Drive (SED) option model

Source : Toshiba

