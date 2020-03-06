TorinoAudio Organic guitar FX pedals

Guitarists may be interested in a new range of guitar pedals created by Klonz Labs based in Turin, Italy. The TorinoAudio Organic FX Pedals are now available to back from €99 or roughly £86 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during June 2020. The fully assembled guitar pedals offer a variety of features.

“At Torino Audio we believe in the “Connection” between you and your rig. That’s what you feel while you play. And if you feel good, you play better. Be sure to plug your instrument right into them, go into a good amp, crank it up and you’ll understand why the Organic Pedals are “Made for the Players”.

Features of the Organic guitar pedals include :

– Are based on Analogue, Simple, Discrete circuits, for a musical, touch sensitive response.

– They have no buffers or integrated circuits, because we want your instrument to be part of the signal chain.

– They use FETs, MosFETs, and some vintage Germanium parts, for their low-even-order harmonic content.

– They’re Modular: you can connect up to five effects in one line, with a single power supply.

– They are all made in Italy, with top-notch parts and processes. But if you want to save a little money, you can choose the DIY Option: 15 minutes of assembly (no soldering required) and you’re ready to go.

For more details and a full list of all available pledge options, specifications and shipping jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals