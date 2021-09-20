TopJoy Butterfly color e-Reader and notebook from $169

The engineers and designers at Falcon based in New York City have created a new color e-Reader named the TopJoy Butterfly offering a range of color e-book readers equipped with either 6 or 7.8 inch screens, offering 300 PPI for black & white content and unparalleled 150 PPI for color. The color e-Readers are powered by the Android 11 operating system, and are capable of reading a number of different file formats depending on your preference. The color book readers can with a stylus allowing you to take notes or make notations on documents you are reading.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $169 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price.

“TopJoy has adopted the latest Display Electronic Slurry (DES) technology for Butterfly. This revolutionary technology provides higher resolution than traditional e-ink displays for better clarity and a MARKET-LEADING 150 PPI color display. The vivid, real colors powered by DES tech results in a more paper-like experience that is great for artists, creative professionals, and everyday readers.”

Worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021.

“Featuring a true color DES screen, TopJoy Butterfly e-reader delivers up to 1404*1872 high resolution and better readability in both monochrome and color, presenting 300 PPI for a sharp and crisp display of black & white content. When using TopJoy, it’s just like holding a hardcover book, comfortable, clear and easy on the eyes yet more compact.”



Source : Kickstarter

