Top Productivity Apps for Mac in 2020

Wondering how to improve your productivity this year? Well, that’s more or less problem solved, because in this write-up, you’ll be getting to know the best productivity apps for Mac in 2020. Nowadays, there are tons of apps that can greatly improve your work output. However, if you want the best fix for your output, then it’s advisable to equip your Mac with the best free productivity apps in 2020.

Best Productivity Apps for Mac in 2020

1. PDFelement

PDFelement is available on the Mac App store; it has great options that are suitable for all sorts of users. It offers the capability of managing sticky comments, notes, text and so on. It is a best free productivity apps for mac and it comes with great selection used for PDF editing selections. Not just that, it makes your documents easily readable due to its fonts size. You can also tweak the font type, size and style, and tax forms. It also provides features to extract, rotate, crop, and replace and crop images of any sizes.

Pros

– Several editing options available

– It comes with a collaboration framework

– It has an extensive font size

Cons

– It a bit expensive

Price : $59.95/yr.

2. Adobe Acrobat

Adobe keeps evolving in serving their customers than ever before. It now comes with the best features for its users. Adobe Acrobat is one of the most reliable app on Apple App Store as it is on Google Play Store and Windows App Store. As one of the best mac productivity app in 2020 Acrobat gives Mac users the ability to edit, create or convert files to PDF files easily. Whether you own a computer, smartphone device you’re covered with Adobe PDF reader.

Pros

– It has many powerful file management features

– It can convert PDF files to Microsoft Office formats and vice versa

– It can help you track changes in a PDF file

Cons

– It has a wider font size

Price : $12.99/month.

3. PDF Expert

This is no doubt one of the best mac app for higher productivity you need in 2020 because it makes it super easy to manage your business documents. It has a 5-star rating on the Mac App Store; it’s one of the most downloaded apps for Mac users. The app can annotate, read, and edit PDF files. The most outstanding feature of PDF Expert is it smooth user interface. With it, you can swiftly scroll up and down to work on multiple documents at the same time.

Pros

– It’s dashboard is easy to navigate

– Very fast search features

– It works more perfectly on all Mac devices

Cons

– It has an average reader interface for its users

Price : $75/yr.

4. Preview

This app is downloadable on the Mac App Store. Preview is an app that has one of the most popular and robust PDF management software for Apple users. It can be used as a page editor, file converter, and file management. With this app, it is pretty easier to crop PDF documents using text boxes, adding freehand writing, sticky notes, annotations, and hyperlinks. Preview is best productivity apps for mac in 2020 because it is used to make sure vital files do not get lost. It allows you to easy place labels on each one of your documents using color-coding or tags. This is one of the best apps to keep on track of all documents. There are many more features used by this great app because of its powerful capacity as a software. Preview makes it easier to check on import history without a hassle.

Pros

– It comes with a user-friendly interface

– It posses extensive editing features

– There is cloud integration in the app

Cons

– It multi-faced can be confusing

Price : $59.95/yr.

5. Todoist

When it comes to the best productivity app for mac users in 2020, the Todoist app is among the highest revered app available for mac devices. It is a note-taking and organized app that can keep you on top of all your game both personally and professionally. It comes with the best user-friendly features that are free to use by everyone such as: Task creation, browser extensions, and shared boards that you can use in organizing your notes in a spot. You will be getting more cutting-edge features that include: automatic reminders and backup. Even at that, there is a free version for the new users, which makes any of the user’s files get well organized.

Pros

– Browser extensions

– Automatic reminders and backup

– It comes with a user-friendly interface

Cons

– Many advanced features competing among one another

Price :$29/yr.

6. Email Analytics

Do you need a mac productive app for email management in 2020? Then it’s time to check up the Email Analytics app. This best mac apps for productivity you need in 2020 is designed to allow G-suite and Gmail Mac users reply to inquiries in a jiffy. It comes with comprehensive analytics that informs you how your emails are being read, how long will it take you to read new emails, who’s your top email providers, what is your response times per mail, and among other insight that can be used in improving your email output.

Pros

– User-friendly interface feature

– Great extensive editing and cropping options

– Good PDF and MS word files integration feature

Cons

– There no known downside for this app yet

Price : It’s free to try for 14 days.

7. 1Password

When it comes to the best productivity app for managing passwords on mac, you may not appreciate how good the 1password is until someone steals your information, and you tend to be wasting a lot of effort, time and energy trying to get back your passwords, especially when you may have long forgotten your password.

Here is 1Password; an app mainly built for iOS users. It helps you remembers and save your device’s passwords without the need to worry about “ forgotten password.” With the app, you have the means of accessing your preferred websites by just clicking a button. You’ll be saving much time, while securing your accounts and privacy at the same time.

Pros

– It posses extensive editing features

– Strong device security

– It’s cost-effective

– It has a data back-up feature

Cons

– The lock-screen option can take long to unlock

Price : A personal plan is $2.99 per month.

8. Bear

Bear is among the best mac apps for productivity in 2020 because it’s an all-inclusive writing app created to make life much easier for Mac users. It allows you note down your ideas on thet go. With Bear, you would be able to pen down your favorite to-do lists, outline concepts from moments of insight, and also set the reminders you need. It has tons of styles that you could use in customizing your notes or preference so that you can keep remembering what tasks are at hand.

Pros

– Nice editing features

– Exclusive note taking

– User-friendly interface

Cons

– It cannot be compared to manual note-taking with a pen and paper

Price : $14.99 per year

9. Hazel

One of the best free productivity app for macOS 10.15 is the Hazel app. This is a systematized software that’s built solely for Mac users because it helps users organize their documents regularly without any limiting rules. For instance, you can put up this app to move a document from one file to another file.

Pros

– Easy folder transfer

– User-friendly

– Automatic file transfer

Cons

– A document can be lost if not well labeled

Price : A one-off $32 price

10. Alfred

When it comes to Mac productivity apps to be used in 2020, Alfred stands out. It ‘s an all-inclusive application that’s developed to save your time using the various Mac shortcuts and suitable customized features. It serves mac users in a variety of ways by making it easy for them to access various options on a clipboard memory. With the clipboard memory, there is no need to copy and paste your content as that is done automatically.

Pros

– Alfred’s clipboard memory

– User-friendly

– File automation

Cons

– Alfred’s clipboard memory can look disenchanting if not properly understood

Price : It has a multi-price option depending on your needs

11. TextExpander

The TextExpander allows you to use name suggestion; it gives you some sort of short text and magnifies it. For instance, you can have a customized magnifier that makes you have a full note without need to type frequently just simply put the first letter abbreviation. After getting used to the customs guess you will be saving your finger from typing out sentences fully.

Pros

– User-friendly

– Custom combinations

– Words guessing

– Fast typing feature

Cons

– Wrong words guessing is inevitable

Price : $3.33 /month.

12. Backblaze

One of the best free productivity app for mac users in 2020 is Backblaze. If you’ve never come across smartphone or computer theft then it’s better to never experience such. You know how much time a system restore can cost you. Don’t waste trying to recover stolen files. Save yourself such stress by backing up your files with Backblaze.

Pros

– Highly secured

– Recovering mode

– Adequate storage space

Cons

– Fear from data backup due to breach of privacy

Price : $5 /month

13. Keyboard Maestro

The use of keyboard maestro has made life more interesting as one of productivity apps to be used in 2020 for mac users. It is a popular app with a wide user base. But it you can systematize any amount of projects you want with it.

Pros

– Fast keyboard option

– Well secured

– User-friendly

Cons

– No known cons presently

Price :$36/yr.

14. Snagit

Snagit is also the best productivity app in 2020 when it comes to screen-capture for mac users. If you want to exemplify a technical problem, or you want to have some fascinating fun, then this app makes it pretty easy.

Pros

– In-built editing for both video and image

– Access to two machines with a single license

– Cost-effectiveness

Cons

– Somehow technical for non-tech users

Price :$49.95/yr.

15. Bartender

The bartender is a best Mac app for productivity in 2020 that’s very helpful when it comes to filing sorting, organizing and clean up. You can quickly access it with the shortcuts on your keyword.

Pros

– In-built editing for both video and image

– Access to two sotware with a single license

– Cost-effectiveness

Cons

– It is file-selective, meaning it cannot sort all types of files

Price : It has a free 4-weeks trial; afterward, you’ll opt for a $15/yr.

16. Otter

When it comes to note-taking and intelligent voice-recognition system, Otter is one of the best free productivity apps in 2020. Most mac users detest typing & note taking. Otter is a well-rounded iOS app that helps record notes during meetings, take contextual notes by yourself in your own time, and transliterate your conversations.

Pros

– Transcribing tools

– Note-taking feature

– Voice recognition

Cons

– It spaces consuming

Price : No price stated

17. Flux

Flux is an app that will effortlessly safeguard your eyes from blue lights. It makes the light emitted from your screen display to match with your face during the day, to allow you to have a peaceful night rest.

Pros

– Secure the eyes from blue light

– Light-emitting feature

– Easy to use

Cons

– Many lights are emitted most times

Price : It is free

18. PDFpen

PDFpen stands out among the best mac apps that enhance productivity in 2020. Those making use of PDF on a daily basis would find PDFpen a reliable and well-rounded app.

Pros

– Easy file reading feature

– Better fonts space

– User-friendly

Cons

– Much object magnifying

Price : $74.95/yr.

19. OmniFocus

OmniFocus is an app needed for task management. It possesses a clear user interface-allowing user to work on schedule tasks and events. It’s one of the all-inclusive new market solutions for mac users.

Pros

– Features automate

– Easy task management

– User-friendly

– Great fonts size

Cons

– Much object magnifying

Price : Standard version cost $39.99 – Pro version cost $79.99.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.

