Top 6 iOS Apps to Improve Your Life

According to 2023 statistics, one in five phone users spend more than 4.5 hours daily on their phones. Furthermore, three-fourths of Generation Z members admit that they spend too much time on their phones.

The harms of being glued to your phone are clear – it disrupts your sleep, can cause headaches and weight gain, and increases stress, among other things. But have you considered that your phone could go a long way to make your life better?

We have compiled a comprehensive list of six apps to help you improve your life – from passive income to helping feed the hungry, here are the top apps to become the best version of yourself!

Make Passive Income With Honeygain

The average workweek ranges from 40 to 44 hours. However, sometimes, all that work doesn’t result in a paycheck that allows you to live comfortably. If you’re looking for a way to supplement your income, we want to introduce you to passive income apps.

With apps like Honeygain, making money requires only minimal effort. Honeygain is an innovative app that pays you for sharing your internet connection. That’s it – no tricks, no scams.

After you download Honeygain and create an account, you can make up to $40 monthly by turning on the app and letting it run in the background of your phone. It’s that simple!

Honeygain uses your shared internet bandwidth for valuable data projects, and you make money as a thank you! Share your internet and make free money easily!

Learn Something New With Skillshare

Dr. Seuss once said – “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” If you want to go to more places in your life, learning new things is the way to do it.

With apps like Skillshare, learning has never been easier. Skillshare is a US-based learning community for people who want to learn from educational videos. Their interactive courses range in topics from creative arts to entrepreneurship, and technology.

You get to learn from industry experts at your own pace, from the comfort of your home – doesn’t that sound better than sitting in a stuffy classroom or an old university hall?

Skillshare costs $168 per year and is billed annually. That’s only $14 for a month! And you get unlimited access to more than 35,000 classes. Happy learning!

Learn How to Meditate With Headspace

According to the Mayo Clinic, meditation can help you reduce your levels of stress, chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. Doesn’t that sound appealing? If you’re interested in reaping the benefits of meditation, we have got you covered.

Headspace is here to help you quickly master meditation. Headspace is an that specializes in meditation, providing guided meditation sessions. Headspace has one goal – to help you practice mindfulness, the skill of being present in the moment.

The app offers guided meditation resources online, accessible to users on their website or mobile app. The meditation sessions are taught by experts, including meditation teachers, former Buddhist monks, and certified mindfulness facilitators.

After a ten-day free trial, you have two choices: use a monthly or annual subscription or continue with the free trial material. The monthly plan will cost you $7 monthly, and the annual plan costs $69.99, which evens out to $5.83 per month.

Manage Your Finances With Mint

Have you ever found yourself shocked at the numbers in your bank account? We’ve all experienced this – you check your account balance after a fun weekend and want to throw your phone at the wall. If you want to avoid this, tracking your finances is your only option.

With Mint, you can now set a budget for each category of expenses and keep an eye on it. This way, you can ensure you’re not spending too much money. You won’t need pen and paper to track your expenses because Mint does it for you.

It’s an online budget planner with many safety features, including 256-bit encryption and multi-factor authentication. Aside from managing your budget, Mint offers tools like calculators for retirement, credit card payoff, grocery budget, student loans, and more.

If you don’t mind advertisements, Mint will be free for you to use. And if you’re bothered by advertisements, for $4.99,month you can enjoy an ad-free version of Mint Premium.

Read More With Scribd

How many times did you set a New Year goal to read more? According to the latest statistics on book reading, 64% of readers plan to read more books in 2023 than in 2022. If you’re always promising yourself you’ll read more, Scribd might help you keep that promise.

Scribd is a subscription-based service for books, magazines, newspapers, and audio content. From young adult fiction to academic articles, Scribd caters to people with various interests. You can find one million titles on Scribd, with 60 million documents.

This digital library works on your phone and laptop. Scribd’s goal is to build the world’s most accessible online library, which would connect readers and listeners worldwide.

After a 30-day free trial, you can continue to use Scribd for $11.65 per month with their premium plan. This app is useful to everyone, from regular fiction readers to students writing academic papers and looking for citation material.

Help Someone With Share the Meal

Do you remember all those stories your mom would tell you about starving children when you refused to eat your broccoli dinner? The bad news is that those stories are true. The good news is that you can help them with a few taps on your phone.

Share the Meal is a crowdfunding mobile app to fight global hunger through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). With Share the Meal, users can make regular small donations to specific WFP projects and track their progress.

With just $0.80 and a few taps on your phone, you can share your meal with someone in need. Since the app was launched in 2015, people have already shared 196,635,982 meals through their small donations.

The app has more than 1.3 million active users who have helped some of WFP’s most critical operations, including those in Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan. With this app, you can help people and earn karma points at the same time!

Now that you’re familiar with six iOS apps that can improve your life, the only thing left to do is browse the App Store! Regardless of what you choose – earning money with Honeygain or reading more with Scribd, you have the power to make your life better. Don’t hesitate to use them!

Photo by Surface



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals