Top 10 iOS 18 Features Coming to the iPhone

iOS 18 is set to bring a wealth of exciting new features and enhancements to your iPhone, aiming to transform your user experience, bolster privacy, and boost productivity. The video below from Stephen Robles walks us through the top 10 new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. Let’s dive into the top features you can anticipate in this upcoming release.

Personalized Home Screen Customizations

iOS 18 empowers you to make your iPhone truly yours with an array of home screen customization options:

Flexible app placement: Say goodbye to the rigid grid layout and hello to the freedom of placing apps anywhere on your home screen, creating a personalized and intuitive arrangement that suits your preferences.

Dark mode for icons: Give your eyes a break and embrace the sleek aesthetics of darker icon colors, reducing eye strain and adding a touch of sophistication to your device.

Custom color tinting: Express your individuality by tinting app icons with your favorite colors, infusing your home screen with a unique and vibrant flair that reflects your style.

Large size icons option: Enhance visibility and accessibility with the option to enlarge app icons, making it easier to locate and launch your frequently used apps.

Enhanced Control Center Functionality

The revamped Control Center in iOS 18 offers expanded functionality and customization options:

Additional controls and resizing options: Gain access to a wider range of controls and effortlessly resize them to fit your specific needs, putting more power at your fingertips.

Multiple pages for different controls: Streamline your Control Center experience by organizing controls across multiple pages, ensuring quick and convenient access to the features you use most.

Customizable lock screen controls: Take control of your lock screen by customizing which controls appear, allowing you to access essential functions without unlocking your device.

Enhanced App Security and Privacy

iOS 18 introduces advanced app locking and hiding features to safeguard your privacy:

Face ID requirement for app access: Elevate the security of your apps by requiring Face ID authentication, ensuring that only you can access sensitive information and personal data.

Hidden folder for apps: Keep your app library clutter-free and maintain privacy by tucking away apps in a secure hidden folder, shielding them from prying eyes.

Enriched Messaging Experience

Stay connected and express yourself better with iOS 18’s messaging enhancements:

Scheduled message sending: Plan ahead and schedule your messages to be sent at a specific time, ensuring timely communication and avoiding late-night disruptions.

Emoji tap backs: Quickly respond to messages with expressive emoji reactions, adding a fun and interactive element to your conversations.

Text formatting options: Emphasize your thoughts and ideas with a range of text formatting options, including bold, italics, and more, for clearer and more impactful communication.

Immersive SharePlay Advancements

iOS 18 takes SharePlay to new heights, fostering deeper connections and collaboration:

Screen sharing and remote control: Share your screen seamlessly during SharePlay sessions and grant remote control access, allowing real-time collaboration and shared experiences.

Interactive annotations: Engage in interactive discussions by adding annotations to shared content, fostering a more immersive and participatory SharePlay experience.

Dedicated Passwords App for Seamless Management

iOS 18 introduces a standalone Passwords app, simplifying password management:

Standalone app for iCloud passwords: Access and manage your iCloud passwords effortlessly through a dedicated app, ensuring secure and convenient password storage.

Quick access and organization features: Quickly find, view, and organize your passwords with intuitive search and categorization options, streamlining your password management workflow.

Refreshed Photos App Experience

Rediscover your cherished memories with the redesigned Photos app in iOS 18:

New layout and sorting options: Enjoy a visually appealing and intuitive layout, along with enhanced sorting options, making it easier to navigate and explore your photo library.

Hide screenshots with one click: Declutter your photo library by quickly hiding screenshots with a single click, keeping your focus on the moments that matter most.

Seamless Voice Transcription in Notes App

Capture your thoughts effortlessly with the Notes app’s new transcription capabilities:

Live transcription for voice recordings: Convert your voice recordings to text in real-time, allowing you to capture ideas and notes without the need for manual typing.

Integration with Voice Memos: Seamlessly integrate your transcriptions with the Voice Memos app, creating a unified and accessible repository for your audio notes.

Intelligent Browsing with Safari Updates

Elevate your web browsing experience with Safari’s intelligent features in iOS 18:

AI summaries and highlights: Save time and quickly grasp the essence of web pages with AI-generated summaries and highlights, helping you focus on the most relevant information.

Reader mode for streamlined content: Immerse yourself in a clutter-free reading experience with Safari's reader mode, presenting content in a distraction-free format for enhanced readability.

Enhanced Journaling with Journal App Improvements

Deepen your self-reflection and personal growth with the enhanced Journal app:

Search past entries: Easily search through your past journal entries, allowing you to revisit and reflect on your thoughts and experiences.

Improved sorting and insights: Better organize your entries and gain valuable insights from your journaling journey, helping you identify patterns and track personal growth.

Bonus Feature: Enriched Apple TV App Experience

Dive deeper into your favorite shows with the Apple TV app’s new features:

Actor information and music identification: Instantly access detailed information about actors and identify the music playing in your favorite shows, enhancing your viewing experience.

Integration with Apple Music: Seamlessly link the identified music to Apple Music, allowing you to explore and enjoy the soundtrack of your favorite shows.

These groundbreaking updates are currently available in the public beta and are set to be released to all users in the fall, promising to transform the way you interact with your iPhone and elevate your overall iOS experience.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



