Top 10 Free PDF to Word Converter

Sponsored:

If you would like to use a word document, you may need to convert your PDF to Word so that you can use the document as you wish. The process of converting PDF to Word needs a good PDF converter. In this article, you will explore the top 10 free converters that are available, among them being HiPDF and PDFelement.

Part 2: Best 10 PDF to Word File Converter

1.HiPDF

Pros:

It works with many document formats and hence can convert PDFs to Word and other files.

It is an easy tool to use

It has many features

It has cloud access functionality

It supports Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Cons:

Advanced features come at a cost.

Prices:

HiPDF Pro costs $6/Monthly, $48/Yearly

HiPDF is the best PDF to Word online free converter to transform PDF documents into Word and numerous kinds of diverse formats. It is usable on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android gadgets. All you have to do is utilize your Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers to access it online anywhere.

2. PDFelement

Pros:

It supports many files and is the best PDF converter,

It can delete and edit text by changing color, font, and size

It has great annotating tools

It can transfer PDF files via cloud services or Wi-Fi

It is a multiplatform tool.

Cons:

The free version puts watermark on PDFs

Prices:

It costs from $4.99/month

PDFelement is also the best tool to convert PDF to Word. This app allows users to edit texts in various ways, including by altering the font type, color, and size. It also enables you to use OCR technology to deal with scanned files. Therefore, it boosts your productivity at school and work.

3. Enolsoft PDF to Text

Pros:

It has OCR technology.

It has fast performance and is user friendly.

It facilitates Batch conversion of PDF to Word.

Cons:

The software can’t edit PDF as other software do.

No options for previewing PDF before editing.

Price:

It is free

Enolsoft PDF to Text is a great PDF converter for your Mac as it gives you the room for converting PDF to docx seamlessly. The software also utilizes OCR technology for converting PDF files that are scanned meaning that you can easily transform your office paper work. Additionally, any protected PDF is also editable with the software. The only requirement is to remember the passcode.

4. deskUNPDF for Mac

Pros:

It can convert to not only Word, but also Excel, PowerPoint, among other file documents.

OCR technology is present in the software.

It has the multi files conversion feature that works fast.

Cons:

Sometimes odd conversion achievements can be experienced

Price:

It is free for use

deskUNPDF is a very easy to use PDF converter for Mac. It can convert PDF files into editable formats without interfering with the original layouts. Basically it is compatible with various file formats. Therefore, as you convert PDF to Word, you are also free to convert to others like Excel and PowerPoint. Its OCR technology also makes working with documents interesting.

5. PDFMate PDF Converter

Pros:

It is a great PDF to docx converter

It can convert encrypted PDF files.

It has the batch conversion facility and works fast

Cons:

Advanced options of the software are confusing.

No way to stop or pause any conversion action once it is started.

Price:

It is free.

PDFMate PDF Converter is considered a nice PDF converter since it comes with tons of great features for converting PDF to Word. It can convert in batch conversion meaning that it enables you to convert more than one PDF file at a go. The good thing is that you do not have to pay for a single penny to use it as the software is free of cost.

6. PDF to DOC

Pros:

It is simple and free to use

It can convert your PDF file into an editable Doc file

It has other features like PDF merging and conversion.

It doesn’t assault its users with annoying ads

Cons:

It only allows you to upload up to 20 PDF files at a time for conversion

Prices:

It is free

PDF to DOC greets its users with a simple one-page interface that exhibits all of its features. These features include but are not limited to PDF extraction, compression, PDF merging, and of course conversion. The tool also offers a very basic interface to convert PDF to Word crack.

7. Simply PDF

Pros:

It helps you convert PDF into an editable Word

no misplaced margins or alignments during conversion

It is powered by a robust OCR feature

It works perfectly across Windows and Mac devices

Cons:

The interface is quite unattractive

Price:

It is free

Simply PDF has a garish interface that can turn people off. However, if you are willing to look beyond the surface, then you will find a tool that performs its task with spectacular finesse. With the help of a simple two-step conversion process, the tool can help you convert PDF to Word. Additionally, this document converter can change PDFs into an editable PowerPoint and Excel format.

8. PDF2Go

Pros:

It is the ideal PDF to word converter

It uses OCR intuitively

It has other features like PDF Split and Merge, and compression

It converts without causing other errors.

Cons:

It is not entirely free

Price:

Free version, 5.50 euros per month, 44 euros annual subscription

PDF2Go is the ideal PDF to word conversion tool, mostly because it not only converts your PDF files but also offers you a number of pragmatic processing features to play with. The PDF to word conversion is pretty simple. Just upload the file, select the format output, and the file is converted without any page errors.

9. AltoPDFtoWORD

Pros:

It performs perfectly in PDF conversion

It is easy to use

It offers an array of processing features

It has no compromise in quality

Cons:

It cannot edit PDFs in detail

Prices:

It is free

AltoPDFtoWORD is simply one of the best tools available for PDF to Word online free conversion. Mostly, because of the robust features, it offers to its users at absolutely no cost whatsoever. The tool offers easy file upload and conversion with an impeccable end result. You can easily redact and sign your PDF, merge and split it, compress it into any desired size, all of which are performed in no time and top-notch quality.

10. EasePDF PDF to Word Converter

easepdf-pdf-to-word-converter.jpg

Pros:

All PDF files can be converted effortlessly

Batch conversion between PDF and word

Supports other powerful features

It has a super clear and concise interface

Cons:

It is not entirely free

Prices

Monthly subscription: $4.95/month

Yearly subscription: $3.33/month (Billed as one payment of $39.95/year)

2 free tasks every 24 hours.

EasePDF PDF to Word Converter is an all-rounder of conversion between PDF and almost any other format. All PDF files can be converted effortlessly here. Batch conversion between PDF and word makes it easier and more efficient for those who need to edit the content of PDF for any purposes.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals