Top 10 Android Drawing Apps You NEED to Try!

With the ever-growing popularity of digital art, Android users now have access to a wide range of drawing apps that cater to various skill levels and artistic needs. Whether you’re a professional artist looking for a comprehensive tool or a beginner seeking a user-friendly app to explore your creativity, there’s an app for you. In the video below, Brad Callow takes a closer look at the top ten Android drawing apps, examining their features, ease of use, and pricing, to help you make an informed decision.

Over the past few years, Android drawing apps have undergone significant advancements, offering artists an array of tools and features that rival desktop software. These apps have become increasingly intuitive, allowing users to create stunning digital artwork on their mobile devices. From simple sketching to complex illustrations, the following apps provide a range of options to suit your artistic style and preferences.

Clip Studio Paint – A comprehensive drawing and painting app with a subscription-based model

Ibis Paint X – A feature-rich app with a free version and optional paid features

High Paint – A Procreate-inspired app with advanced features available through subscription

Krita – An open-source app adapted for Android, offering powerful tools at no cost

Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is a powerhouse among Android drawing apps, offering a comprehensive set of tools for digital artists. Adapted from its desktop counterpart, this app includes a “Doodle Mode” that simplifies the interface for use on mobile devices. Available on both phones and tablets, Clip Studio Paint operates on a subscription model, providing users with access to a wide array of brushes, layers, and editing tools. Its versatility and robustness make it a top choice for professional artists and enthusiasts alike.

Ibis Paint X

Ibis Paint X is another popular choice among Android users, offering a free version with optional paid features. This app features an extensive brush library, with additional tools and features that can be unlocked by watching ads. Ibis Paint X’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive toolset make it a favorite among digital artists seeking a complete art creation experience on their mobile devices. Whether you’re sketching, painting, or creating complex illustrations, Ibis Paint X has the tools you need to bring your ideas to life.

HiPaint

HiPaint is an Android app that brings the beloved features of Procreate to Android users. Utilizing an ad-driven model, High Paint offers a free version with the option to remove ads through a one-time purchase. For artists seeking even more advanced features, a subscription option is available. With its intuitive interface and powerful tools, HiPaint appeals to both beginners and experienced artists who want to create professional-quality artwork on their Android devices.

Krita

Krita is a well-known open-source drawing app that has been adapted for Android devices. Offering features similar to its desktop version, Krita is completely free to use, making it an attractive option for artists on a budget. However, its complex interface may require some learning curve for new users. Despite this, Krita remains a top choice for those seeking a powerful, no-cost drawing solution that offers a wide range of tools and customization options.

ArtFlow – A straightforward drawing app inspired by Procreate

Infinite Painter – A modern app with an intuitive interface and comprehensive toolset

Concepts – Perfect for illustrators and note-takers, with a user-friendly interface

Samsung PENUP – A free app exclusive to Samsung devices, using S Pen features

ArtFlow

ArtFlow is an Android drawing app that was once a leading choice among digital artists. While it now faces challenges in keeping up with the latest advancements, ArtFlow still offers a fun and intuitive drawing experience. Inspired by Procreate, this app provides a range of tools and features that make it easy to create digital artwork on your Android device. Despite some limitations in its interface, ArtFlow remains a viable choice for those seeking a straightforward drawing app that gets the job done.

Infinite Painter

Infinite Painter is a modern Android drawing app that offers features similar to those found in Procreate. With a free version available and a full version that can be unlocked through a one-time purchase, Infinite Painter caters to both casual and serious artists. Known for its intuitive interface and comprehensive toolset, this app is a favorite among beginners and advanced users alike. Whether you’re sketching, painting, or creating detailed illustrations, Infinite Painter provides the tools you need to express your creativity on your Android device.

Concepts

Concepts is an Android drawing app that is particularly well-suited for illustrators and note-takers. Offering a free version with basic features and a paid upgrade for access to advanced tools, Concepts strikes a balance between accessibility and functionality. Its user-friendly interface and excellent color selection tools make it a favorite among creative professionals who need to quickly capture ideas and create polished illustrations on the go.

Samsung PENUP

Samsung PENUP is a free drawing app that is exclusive to Samsung devices. Designed to take full advantage of the S Pen’s features, PENUP offers a unique drawing experience tailored to Samsung users. While its features may be more limited compared to other apps on this list, PENUP is an excellent choice for Samsung device owners who want a basic drawing tool that seamlessly integrates with their hardware.

Sketchbook – A free app with a touch-oriented interface and a wide range of tools

MediBang Paint – A free app with features tailored for comic creation

Sketchbook

Formerly a paid app, Sketchbook is now available for free on Android devices. This app features a touch-oriented interface that makes it easy to navigate and select tools using your fingers or a stylus. With a wide range of brushes, layers, and editing tools, Sketchbook is an excellent choice for digital sketching and drawing. Its accessibility and variety of tools make it a popular choice among artists of all skill levels.

MediBang Paint

MediBang Paint is a free Android drawing app that offers features specifically tailored for comic and manga creation. Similar to Clip Studio Paint but with a more streamlined interface, MediBang Paint provides a balanced set of tools for sketching, inking, and coloring. Its comic-focused features, such as panel templates and halftone patterns, make it an appealing choice for comic artists and illustrators who want to create professional-quality work on their Android devices.

In conclusion, these top ten Android drawing apps cater to a wide range of user needs and preferences, from beginners just starting to explore digital art to advanced artists seeking powerful tools for their creative projects. With both free and paid options available, there’s an app to suit every budget and skill level. By carefully considering the features, ease of use, and pricing of each app, you can find the perfect tool to unleash your creativity and take your digital art to the next level on your Android device.

Source & Image Credit: Brad Colbow



