TobenONE Ultra-Slim Modular Magnetic Desktop Charging Hub from $89

What if your workspace could evolve as quickly as your needs do? The TobenONE Ultra-Slim Magnetic Hub promises to do just that, redefining how we think about connectivity and efficiency. With its modular design and sleek aesthetic, this hub isn’t just another gadget, it’s a tool designed to grow with you, offering a customizable solution for charging, data transfer, and workflow optimization. Imagine swapping out modules to match your day’s demands, from wireless charging to programmable shortcut keys, all while reducing electronic waste. Whether you’re a professional juggling multiple devices or a creative seeking streamlined functionality, this hub delivers adaptability without compromise. Could this be the future-proof upgrade your workspace has been waiting for?

Early bird discounts are now available for the modular desktop charger project from roughly $89 or £68 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the regular price, while the kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Ultra-slim magnetic hub with a modular design for customization.

Includes six interchangeable modules: Wireless Charging, USB-C, USB-A, USB-A + USB-C, Volume Control, and 4-in-1 Macro Module.

Supports up to four modules simultaneously for tailored setups.

Offers up to 12 ports for robust connectivity, bridging modern and legacy devices.

Features Qi wireless charging for smartphones, earbuds, and other compatible devices.

4-in-1 Macro Module for automating tasks and improving productivity.

Volume Control module for precise audio adjustments.

Eco-friendly design with replaceable modules to reduce electronic waste.

Compact, ultra-slim profile with brushed metal and matte black finishes.

Strong magnetic alignment for effortless module attachment.

Future-proof and adaptable to evolving technological needs.

Designed for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts seeking efficiency and sustainability.

The TobenONE Ultra-Slim Magnetic Hub offers a fantastic approach to workspace efficiency, combining modular design with multifunctional capabilities. Designed with professionals, tech enthusiasts, and sustainability advocates in mind, this hub delivers a streamlined solution for charging, connectivity, and customization. By integrating adaptability, functionality, and a sleek aesthetic, the TobenONE hub addresses the growing demand for technology that evolves with user needs while minimizing environmental impact.

If the TobenONE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2026. To learn more about the TobenONE modular charging hub project watch the campaign video below.

Innovative Modular Design for Customization

The standout feature of the TobenONE hub is its modular design, which enables you to customize the device according to your specific requirements. It includes six interchangeable modules:

Wireless Charging

USB-C

USB-A

USB-A + USB-C

Volume Control

4-in-1 Macro Module

You can configure up to four modules simultaneously, creating a tailored setup that aligns with your workflow. Whether you need fast data transfer, wireless charging, or programmable shortcut keys, the TobenONE hub adapts seamlessly to your needs. This flexibility ensures that the hub supports a wide range of use cases, from professional office setups to creative workstations.

The modular design also extends the hub’s lifespan. Instead of replacing the entire device when technology advances, you can simply upgrade or swap out individual modules. This approach not only saves money but also reduces electronic waste, making the TobenONE hub a sustainable and future-proof choice.

Comprehensive Functionality for Modern Workflows

The TobenONE hub integrates wired and wireless charging with robust connectivity options, making it a versatile tool for powering and connecting multiple devices. With support for up to 12 ports, it bridges the gap between modern and legacy devices. Key features include:

USB-C and USB-A ports for universal compatibility

Qi wireless charging for smartphones, earbuds, and other compatible devices

A 4-in-1 Macro Module for automating repetitive tasks and improving productivity

A Volume Control module for quick and precise audio adjustments

This combination of features ensures that the hub meets the demands of diverse workflows. Whether you’re managing a professional workspace, a creative studio, or a gaming setup, the TobenONE hub delivers efficiency and convenience. Its compact and ultra-slim design further enhances usability, making it an ideal addition to any workspace where space optimization is a priority.

Sustainability at the Core

The TobenONE hub stands out for its commitment to sustainability, offering a solution that reduces both cable clutter and electronic waste. By consolidating multiple adapters and chargers into a single device, it minimizes the need for additional accessories. The modular design reinforces this eco-friendly approach, allowing you to replace or upgrade individual components rather than discarding the entire hub.

This focus on sustainability delivers long-term value. The hub is designed to evolve with your needs, reducing the frequency of replacements and making sure a lower environmental footprint. By choosing the TobenONE hub, you’re investing in a product that prioritizes both functionality and environmental responsibility.

Style Meets Practicality

The TobenONE hub combines elegant design with practical functionality. Its ultra-slim profile, featuring brushed metal and matte black finishes, adds a touch of sophistication to any workspace. The strong magnetic alignment ensures that modules snap into place effortlessly, while the intuitive layout enhances usability.

Whether you’re creating a minimalist workstation or a high-performance gaming rig, the hub’s design complements your aesthetic preferences. Its sleek appearance does not compromise on performance, making it a stylish and efficient solution for modern workspaces.

Adaptability for Evolving Needs

The TobenONE hub is designed to grow with you, adapting to your changing workflow and technological requirements. Its modular nature allows you to reconfigure the device as needed, integrating additional modules or upgrading existing ones to enhance its capabilities. This adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of setups, from professional offices to creative studios and beyond.

By investing in a hub that evolves with your needs, you avoid the hassle and expense of frequent upgrades. The TobenONE hub ensures a seamless, future-ready workspace, allowing you to focus on productivity without worrying about outdated technology.

A Long-Term Investment in Connectivity

The TobenONE Ultra-Slim Magnetic Hub is more than just a connectivity tool, it’s a long-term investment in efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability. The base unit serves as a foundation for endless upgrades, making sure compatibility with emerging technologies and devices. This future-proof approach not only saves money but also reduces the environmental impact associated with replacing outdated equipment.

By choosing the TobenONE hub, you’re opting for a solution that prioritizes practicality, sustainability, and style. It’s a smart choice for professionals, creatives, and anyone looking to optimize their workspace for today’s demands and tomorrow’s possibilities.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the modular charging hub, jump over to the official TobenONE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



