Linux Foundation launches new TLA+ Foundation

The Linux Foundation has this month announced the launch of a new organization in the form of an independent, non-profit organization called the TLA+ Foundation. The TLA+ Foundation (TLAF) is dedicated to fostering the adoption of the TLA+ specification language in industry, academia, and education, guided by the overall goal of advancing the mathematical thinking in software engineering. The TLAF funds development related to TLA+ to broaden its use and facilitate a thriving TLA+ community, encouraging cooperation among members of that community.

“The establishment of the TLA+ Foundation demonstrates a commitment to advancing the use and development of the TLA+ language for the benefit of the entire software industry,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. “As the world’s reliance on distributed systems grows, it’s important for developers to have TLA+’s capabilities to formally model and verify systems behave as they were intended.”

“The TLA+ Foundation will promote adoption, provide education and training resources, fund research, develop tools, and build a community of TLA+ practitioners. The TLA+ Foundation’s role as the language committee will ensure the continuous improvement and evolution of the TLA+ language. The TLA+ Foundation will make decisions on language enhancements, address user feedback and needs, maintain high safety and reliability standards, and guide the language’s evolution to better serve its user base.”

“AWS is committed to delivering high-quality services to our customers, which is why our Automated Reasoning team has relied on techniques like formal specification and model checking for years to solve difficult design problems in critical systems. TLA+ is a powerful tool in our toolbox that helps us to verify the correctness of our software systems under assumptions. By joining the TLA+ Foundation, we aim to support the advancement of TLA+ tooling and further improve the state of the art in distributed systems design,” said Byron Cook, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist at AWS.

“Across Microsoft, a growing number of engineering teams have been relying on TLA+ for specifying and validating the correctness of their algorithms and software systems. The engineering teams using TLA+ have reported tremendous value in precisely defining the systems and validating them earlier in the engineering lifecycle. The TLA+ tools have helped identify issues with their designs before writing a single line of code. By joining the TLA+ Foundation, we aim to foster a community of TLA+ practitioners who care deeply about designing correct distributed systems.” said Dharma Shukla, Technical Fellow at Microsoft.

