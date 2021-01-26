CARBON Titanium watch hits Kickstarter

Rival has taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their 12th crowdfunding campaign, for the new CARBON Titanium watch set with snap on bumper case. The carbon-titanium timepiece comes supplied and bundled with three straps, and features a domed sapphire crystal glass with a Japanese chronograph, engraved detailings and snap-on bumper case.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $281 or £208 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the CARBON campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the CARBON Titanium watch project review the promotional video below.

“Designed to be worn daily, with or without the bumper case – to maximize your lifestyle without limitations. Transform from a sports look to a minimalist look within seconds.The bumper case is made of soft rubber which protects the bezel, crown and case – making it a breeze to install/uninstall – which reveals the knurled bezel.”

“We felt that time telling is essential and is to be measured every second of our lives – it’s light enough and easy enough to be worn daily. There is no limit for your lifestyle, so why should there be for your watch.”

“Bundled with 3 interchangeable straps – featuring quick-release spring bars, allowing you to change your bands in seconds. Silicone band for everyday and sports use – steel band for more dressy occasions and leather band for casual wear.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Titanium watch, jump over to the official CARBON crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals