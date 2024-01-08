Mantis Pen Titanium 4-in-1 multitool with scalpel

In the fast-paced world we live in, having a reliable tool that can handle a variety of tasks is invaluable. Enter the Mantis Pen, a sleek and sturdy multi-tool that’s more than just a writing instrument. Crafted from Grade 5 Titanium, this Titanium multitool pen is a micro knife, window breaker, self-defense tool, and pill holder all rolled into one. It’s designed to be a part of your everyday carry items, seamlessly integrating into your daily routine.

The Mantis Pen stands out for its exceptional durability. Constructed with high-quality titanium, it’s designed to withstand the rigors of daily use without weighing you down, tipping the scales at a mere 18.1 grams. Its compact form, measuring just 9.3 centimeters, makes it an unobtrusive addition to your pocket or bag. The pen’s resilience is further highlighted by its IPX8 waterproof rating, ensuring it can survive being caught in the rain or an accidental dip.

Versatility is at the core of the Mantis Pen’s design. It boasts a micro knife with a sharp, easily replaceable scalpel blade, perfect for those moments when you need to cut through tough packaging or trim something with precision. In emergencies, the pen’s tungsten steel tip can shatter glass, providing a quick exit route from dangerous situations.

Personal safety is a growing concern, and the Mantis Pen addresses this by doubling as a discreet self-defense tool. Its robust construction and textured design ensure a secure grip, giving you confidence when it matters most. Additionally, the integrated pill holder feature means you can carry essential medication discreetly, without the need for a separate container.

The Titanium multitool design is inspired by the mantis, an insect known for its strength, agility, and unassuming nature. Its minimalist aesthetic is enhanced by a sandblasted finish, which not only looks good but also contributes to a better grip. The pen is also designed with a keychain hole, making it easy to attach to your keys, backpack, or belt loop for quick access.

One of the pen’s standout innovations is its eternal ink function, which allows for a consistent and smooth writing experience that won’t dry out, even if left unused for extended periods. The pen’s bidirectional conversion head is a clever addition that combines all of its functions into one streamlined component.

The Mantis Pen is more than just a gadget; it’s a thoughtfully engineered tool that’s prepared to assist you with various challenges throughout your day. Whether you’re an adventurer braving the great outdoors, a DIY enthusiast tackling projects at home, or simply someone who appreciates practicality, the Mantis Pen is built to be a reliable partner for all sorts of tasks.

Source : Kickstarter

