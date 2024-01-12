EvoGrip Titanium rugged EDC toothbrush with storage

If you’re looking for a toothbrush to last that features its own protective casing and is perfect for travel or outdoor use look no further. Imagine setting off on your next adventure, whether it’s scaling a mountain or navigating the urban jungle, with a toothbrush that’s as tough and versatile as you are. The EvoGrip Titanium 3-in-1 Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush is here to transform the way you think about oral hygiene on the go. This isn’t just any toothbrush; it’s a durable, multi-use tool designed to meet the needs of the modern explorer.

Crafted from Gr5 titanium, known for its exceptional strength and durability, the EvoGrip toothbrush is built to last. This choice of material is not just about toughness; it’s also a nod to sustainability. By moving away from disposable plastic toothbrushes that pile up in landfills, the EvoGrip offers an eco-friendly alternative that aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.The EvoGrip doesn’t just stop at being a toothbrush. It’s packed with features that make it indispensable for anyone on the move. Its anti-slip grip ensures you can maintain a firm hold, even in wet or challenging conditions. The quick-release keychain hole means your toothbrush is always within reach, while the ventilation holes allow for fast drying, preventing the buildup of moisture and bacteria.

EDC toothbrush

But the innovation doesn’t end there. The EvoGrip also includes a waterproof compartment ingeniously integrated into its design. This space-saving feature lets you store small but essential items like floss or medication, freeing up precious room in your travel kit.

Safety is a priority for adventurers, especially when traveling alone or to remote destinations. The EvoGrip toothbrush addresses this concern with a self-defense attack cone, providing an extra measure of security when you need it most. And when it’s time to clean your toothbrush, the design allows for easy disassembly, ensuring you can maintain high hygiene standards no matter where your travels take you.

EvoGrip Titanium toothbrush

If the EvoGrip Titanium campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the EvoGrip Titanium 3-in-1 EDC toothbrush project peek the promotional video below.

Choosing the EvoGrip tooth brush is not just a practical decision; it’s an economical one. It’s a product that reduces waste and supports a lifestyle that’s mindful of our planet’s future. For those eager to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to travel hygiene, there’s good news. A Kickstarter campaign is currently underway, offering a chance to be part of a community that values innovation, sustainability, and functionality.

The EvoGrip Titanium 3-in-1 Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush is more than a tool for keeping your teeth clean. It’s a versatile companion that’s ready to face every challenge alongside you. Whether you’re reaching new heights or navigating the demands of daily life, the EvoGrip toothbrush ensures that you’re equipped for whatever lies ahead. With this tooth brush in your pack, you’re not just taking care of your oral health; you’re gearing up for life’s great adventures.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the 3-in-1 EDC toothbrush, jump over to the official EvoGrip Titanium crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



