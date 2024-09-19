Small Yet Mighty: The EDC MiniPen Is Your New Everyday Hero

If you are searching for an everyday carry (EDC) tool that combines elegance, durability, and multiple functionalities, all in a compact size that fits right on your keychain. Meet the EDC MiniPen by Malboro & Kane, a innovative compact multifunctional titanium pen designed for everyday carry. This London-based brand has crafted a writing tool that not only serves its primary purpose but also doubles as a flat head screwdriver and a pry bar tool. Say goodbye to plastic and hello to a sleek, metal design that promises longevity and style.

Key Takeaways The EDC MiniPen combines elegance, durability, and multiple functionalities.

It is made from pure metal options like titanium, oxidized copper, and brass.

It serves as a pen, flat head screwdriver, and pry bar tool.

Its compact size makes it easily attachable to keychains or bags.

Equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism and thread lock for added security.

Early bird bargains are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $22 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the standard retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The EDC MiniPen is a testament to superior craftsmanship. Made from pure metal, you have the option to choose between titanium, oxidized copper, and brass. This pen eliminates the use of plastic, ensuring that it stands the test of time. Its slim packaging design makes it an elegant addition to your everyday essentials. Imagine the satisfaction of holding a tool that not only looks good but also feels substantial in your hand. The choice of materials not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures that it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

This isn’t just a pen; it’s a multifunctional marvel. The precise metal nib ensures smooth writing, while the flat head screwdriver and pry bar tool add layers of utility. Whether you need to jot down a quick note, tighten a screw, or open a package, the EDC pen has got you covered. Think about the convenience of having a tool that can handle multiple tasks without taking up much space. The multifunctionality of this pen makes it an indispensable part of your everyday carry items, saving you the hassle of carrying multiple tools.

One of the standout features of the EDC MiniPen is its ultra-small size. Measuring just 36mm in length and 6mm in width and depth, this pen is designed to be easily attachable to your keychain or bag. Its compact size ensures that you can carry it with you wherever you go, without any added bulk. Imagine the ease of having a reliable tool that fits seamlessly into your lifestyle, always within reach whenever you need it. The portability of the EDC pen makes it a perfect companion for those who are always on the go.

If the MiniPen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2025. To learn more about the MiniPen Titanium EDC Pen project check out the promotional video below.

The EDC MiniPen is equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism for the nib and a thread lock, ensuring that it remains secure and functional at all times. Designed to be a long-lasting tool, this pen is perfect for those who value both form and function in their everyday carry items. The spring-loaded mechanism ensures that the nib is protected when not in use, while the thread lock adds an extra layer of security, preventing accidental openings. This attention to detail in its design ensures that the EDC pen is not just a tool, but a reliable companion that you can depend on.

Specifications:

– Material: Pure metal (titanium, oxidized copper, brass)

– Length: 36mm

– Width and Depth: 6mm

– Functions:

– Writing tool with precise metal nib

– Flat head screwdriver

– Pry bar tool

– Additional Features:

– Spring-loaded mechanism for nib

– Thread lock

– Portability: Attachable to keychains or bags

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the Titanium EDC Pen, jump over to the official MiniPen crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



