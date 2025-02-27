Loki-Nav GR5 Titanium Survival EDC Compass and Magnifying Loupe $64

There’s something deeply reassuring about being prepared, whether you’re trekking through uncharted wilderness or simply navigating the unpredictability of daily life. Yet, finding the right tools to carry—ones that are both practical and portable—can feel like an overwhelming puzzle. If you’ve ever wished for a compact, do-it-all EDC Compass that doesn’t weigh you down but still delivers when it matters most, you’re not alone. The good news? That tool might just exist. Meet the Loki-Nav, a sleek, multi-functional survival companion designed to handle everything from navigation to fire-starting, all while fitting neatly into your pocket or gear.

Imagine having a compass, a magnifying loupe, a mirror, and even a fire-starting tool all rolled into one rugged, customizable device. That’s the promise of the Loki-Nav: a thoughtfully engineered solution for adventurers, survivalists, and anyone who values preparedness. Built to withstand the harshest conditions—whether it’s torrential rain, freezing temperatures, or dusty trails—this tool is as tough as it is versatile. But what truly sets it apart is its clever design, offering a balance of practicality and portability that ensures you’re ready for whatever comes your way.

The Loki-Nav: A Multifunctional Survival Tool

Early bird pricing are now available for the EDC Compass project from roughly $64 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Replaceable compass module with GR5 titanium or aluminum casing for precise navigation and extended lifespan.

12x magnification loupe with dual-purpose functionality for detailed inspection and fire-starting, mounted on a rotatable universal joint.

Built-in emergency signaling mirror, discreetly integrated for long-distance signaling and everyday uses.

Durable construction with IPX8 waterproofing, dustproof, shockproof, and cold-resistant properties for extreme environments.

Compact and portable design with versatile carrying options, including necklace, carabiner, or lanyard attachments.

The Loki-Nav is a compact and versatile survival tool designed to cater to outdoor enthusiasts, survivalists, and everyday carry (EDC) users. By combining essential tools into a single, durable unit, it offers a practical solution for navigation, emergency preparedness, and outdoor exploration. With features like a compass, loupe, mirror, and fire-starting capabilities, the Loki-Nav ensures you have reliable tools readily available in a lightweight and customizable design.

EDC Compass

If and when the Loki-Nav campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2025. To learn more about the Loki-Nav titanium or aluminium compass and rotating project check out the promotional video below.

Precision Navigation with a Modular Compass

At the core of the Loki-Nav is its replaceable compass module, which delivers precise navigation for a variety of environments. The modular design allows users to switch between three core styles, adapting the tool to specific needs and preferences. This replaceability not only enhances versatility but also extends the device’s lifespan by allowing the replacement of worn components without discarding the entire unit.

The compass is housed in a casing made from GR5 titanium or aluminum, materials known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to wear. This robust construction ensures the Loki-Nav can withstand the rigors of outdoor use while remaining lightweight and portable. Whether navigating dense forests or open trails, the compass provides dependable performance.

Multi-Purpose Loupe and Fire-Starting Capability

The Loki-Nav includes a 12x magnification loupe, a tool with a wide range of applications. Its precision makes it ideal for examining maps, identifying plants, or repairing small equipment. Beyond inspection, the loupe serves as a fire-starting aid by focusing sunlight to ignite kindling, a critical feature in survival scenarios.

Mounted on a rotatable universal joint, the loupe can be adjusted for optimal use, whether inspecting fine details or concentrating sunlight. This dual-purpose design reflects the Loki-Nav’s emphasis on practicality and preparedness, making it a valuable asset in both routine and emergency situations.

Emergency Signaling and Everyday Utility

A discreetly integrated mirror adds another layer of functionality to the Loki-Nav. In emergencies, the mirror can reflect sunlight to signal for help over long distances. It also serves everyday purposes, such as personal grooming or discreet observation. This feature underscores the Loki-Nav’s multi-functional approach, making sure it remains useful in a variety of scenarios.

Durability and Portability for Extreme Conditions

The Loki-Nav is engineered for durability, with its GR5 titanium or aluminum construction providing resistance to wear and harsh conditions. It is rated IPX8 waterproof, making it resistant to submersion, and is also dustproof, shockproof, and cold-resistant. These features make it suitable for extreme environments, from arid deserts to icy mountain ranges.

The textured cap that protects the loupe and compass doubles as a tool for creating wood chips, further enhancing its utility in survival situations. This thoughtful design ensures the Loki-Nav remains a reliable companion in challenging conditions.

Portability is another key strength of the Loki-Nav EDC Compass. Its compact size and versatile carrying options allow users to integrate it seamlessly into their gear. It can be worn as a necklace with a chain or paracord, attached to equipment using a carabiner, or customized with a lanyard. This flexibility ensures the tool is always accessible, whether navigating remote wilderness or tackling urban challenges.

A Reliable Companion for Preparedness

The Loki-Nav’s combination of functionality, durability, and portability makes it a dependable tool for those who prioritize preparedness and adaptability. Its innovative design and robust construction equip it for a wide range of tasks and environments, making sure it remains a trusted companion for outdoor adventures and everyday challenges alike.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the titanium or aluminium compass and rotating, jump over to the official Loki-Nav crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

