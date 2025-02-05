TriPro 15-in-1 Titanium EDC Multitool and Phone Stand

Crafted from titanium alloy and packed with over 15 functions, the TriPro Stand isn’t just another EDC multitool—it’s a fantastic option for anyone who values practicality and portability. From its clever phone stand feature to its array of tools for cutting, repairing, and even emergency situations, this compact device redefines what it means to be prepared. Whether you’re an adventurer, a DIY enthusiast, or just someone who likes to keep life running smoothly, this multitool promises to simplify your day without weighing you down.

TriPro

The TriPro Stand is a compact, multifunctional tool that reimagines the concept of everyday carry (EDC) gear. Weighing just 56 grams and measuring 8 centimeters in length, this 15-in-1 titanium multitool is designed to cater to the needs of tech enthusiasts, adventurers, and individuals seeking a reliable, portable solution for daily tasks, outdoor activities, or emergencies. By combining durability, portability, and versatility, the TriPro Stand establishes itself as a practical companion for modern living. Early access pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The TriPro Stand is a 15-in-1 titanium multitool weighing just 56 grams, designed for tech enthusiasts, adventurers, and everyday use, combining durability, portability, and versatility.

Key features include an integrated phone stand supporting both landscape and portrait orientations, a folding scalpel with quick-change blades, a pry bar, a nail puller, and a portable knife sharpener.

Specialized tools like a spoke wrench, SIM card ejector pin, window breaker, and dual bit drivers with magnetic bit storage enhance its utility for repairs, emergencies, and outdoor activities.

Additional features such as a bottle opener, tritium slots for glow-in-the-dark customization, and a modular titanium design ensure convenience, visibility, and long-term durability.

Its compact, lightweight design and multifunctionality make it ideal for minimalists, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a reliable, all-in-one everyday carry tool.

One of its standout features is the integrated phone stand. Whether you are on a video call, streaming content, following a recipe, or gaming, the TriPro Stand provides stable support for your device. It accommodates both landscape and portrait orientations at a 45-degree angle, making sure optimal viewing in various scenarios. This functionality is particularly beneficial for multitaskers who rely on their phones throughout the day, making it a valuable addition to your EDC multitool kit.

15-in-1 titanium multitool

Beyond its role as a phone stand, the TriPro Stand functions as a versatile multitool, offering a range of features tailored to diverse needs. Its pry bar and nail puller are well-suited for tasks such as opening cans, removing fasteners, or using stubborn objects. The folding scalpel, equipped with quick-change blades, is ideal for precision cutting, crafting, or even first-aid situations. To complement this, the tool includes a portable knife sharpener, making sure that blades remain sharp and effective over time.

Assuming that the TriPro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the TriPro Titanium EDC multitool project consider the promotional video below.

For cyclists, the spoke wrench proves particularly useful for quick adjustments to bicycle wheels during rides. The SIM card ejector pin, while primarily designed for phone maintenance, demonstrates surprising versatility. It can be used for cleaning small crevices or even creating intricate designs in latte art. In emergencies, the window breaker provides a critical tool for escaping vehicles or breaking glass barriers, adding an essential safety feature to your EDC setup.

The TriPro Stand also incorporates a bit driver system, enhancing its utility for repairs and DIY projects. With dual bit drivers (1/4 inch and 1/6 inch), it accommodates a variety of screws, making it suitable for tasks ranging from assembling furniture to fixing gadgets. The integrated bit storage holds three customizable bits, making sure you have the right tools readily available. Magnetic bit holders secure the bits during use, preventing slips and making sure precision.

Additional features further expand the tool’s versatility:

A built-in bottle opener offers convenience for opening beverages during outdoor activities or social gatherings.

Tritium slots allow for glow-in-the-dark customization, making sure visibility in low-light conditions—particularly useful for camping or emergency scenarios.

The design and material choices of the TriPro Stand distinguish it from other multitools. Constructed from corrosion-resistant titanium alloy, it delivers exceptional durability while remaining lightweight and portable. Its three-piece modular design, secured with magnetic connections and a structural lock system, ensures stability and ease of use. This modularity also assists simple assembly and disassembly, making it easy to clean or customize. Additionally, the tool is keychain-compatible, making sure it is always within reach when needed.

The applications of the TriPro Stand are as varied as its features. For everyday tasks, it serves as a dependable tool for repairs, cutting, and phone usage. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate its utility during camping, hiking, or biking trips, where its lightweight design and multifunctionality excel. In emergencies, tools like the window breaker and scalpel provide critical functionality, offering peace of mind in unpredictable situations. Whether navigating daily challenges or exploring the outdoors, the TriPro Stand adapts to your needs with ease.

What sets the TriPro Stand apart is its ability to balance practicality with portability. Unlike traditional multitools that may be bulky or overly specialized, this titanium EDC tool achieves a harmonious blend of compactness and versatility. Its thoughtful design ensures it remains lightweight and easy to carry, while its robust construction guarantees long-term reliability. This makes it an appealing choice for minimalists, adventurers, and anyone seeking a dependable tool that does not compromise on performance.

In an era where convenience and adaptability are increasingly valued, the TriPro Stand offers a streamlined solution for modern lifestyles. Its multifunctional design eliminates the need to carry multiple tools, simplifying your gear without sacrificing capability. Whether tightening a loose screw, sharpening a blade, or propping up your phone for hands-free use, this tool delivers consistent performance in a compact form.

More than just an EDC multitool, the TriPro Stand exemplifies innovative design and high-quality materials. By integrating over 15 tools into a single, portable device, it redefines the potential of everyday carry items. Whether tackling daily tasks, preparing for outdoor adventures, or equipping yourself for emergencies, this titanium multitool proves to be a reliable and versatile companion. Its combination of functionality, durability, and portability ensures it stands out as a practical and essential tool for simplifying and enhancing daily life.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the Titanium EDC Tool, jump over to the official TriPro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals