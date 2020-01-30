Ens? Essential titanium antibacterial, hypoallergenic, non-corrosive, environmentally friendly cutlery

Ensō Essential is a set of titanium cutlery that offers antibacterial, hypoallergenic, non-corrosive cutlery with no metallic taste thanks to its construction from pure titanium. Created by Thingyfy based in Toronto, Canada the campaign has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 6,000 backers.

The titanium cutlery comes supplied with its easy carry pouch allowing you to remove the need for disposable non-environmentally friendly cutlery during your day.

“Following two successful campaigns, Ensō Essential is our next collection of pure titanium cutlery sets made with affordability in mind. Ensō Collection was created to promote healthier eating and eco-sustainability. Whether it’s fine dining, daily breakfast or a picnic with friends, enjoy Enso’s comfort and style on every occasion. Made with highest-quality pure medical grade titanium, Ensō brings the experience of fine dining to your table. “

“When titanium is exposed in air, a very thin layer of titanium atoms interact with the oxygen to create a nano-coating of titanium dioxide (Titania). Titania-based nanocomposites subjected to light are remarkably effective in repelling microbial growth. Making your food not only safer to eat, but tastes fresher and better. Remember the weird taste of stainless steel? Titanium is completely tasteless — it’s almost like a natural part of you. It’s used widely in high-end jewelry because it causes no allergic reaction — good news if you struggle to find a set without stainless steel and nickel.”

“Titanium is almost indestructible and it can withstand seawater for 4000 years without any corrosion. Needless to say — it’s dishwasher safe. You can pass it onto your children and their children’s children. 4000 years is a long time in an era of one-time-use disposable cutleries. That’s why we provide a lifetime warranty on every Ensō set.”

Source: Indiegogo

