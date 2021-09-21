Universal 4 Titanium credit card multitool features over 80 functions

MRF Multitools based in San Francisco has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their 8th Kickstarter campaign for the Universal 4.0 credit card multitool which offers over 80 functions. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $33 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

Universal credit card multitool

“MRF Multitool Universal 4.0 credit card has 80+ tools onboard and it is the most functional and powerful credit card size multitool in the world. It has a large set of screwdrivers, wrenches, drawing tools, bottle opener and can opener, tools for builders, mechanics and handyman. There are also unique features only MRF Multitools have – sundial, compass for both hemispheres, distance ruler, earth parallel meter, a moon phase calendar, survival axe and much more. “

Assuming that the Universal funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2020. To learn more about the Universal credit card multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“Modular system with different KITs. You can expand the possibilities with different sets of additional tools (knives, wrenches, comb, pliers, screwdrivers etc.) Modular tools are fixed with a rotating lock system. This system is specially designed for Universal 4.0”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the credit card multitool, jump over to the official Universal crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

