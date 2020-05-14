The Makers Field Guide hits Kickstarter

Makers, hobbyists and design students wanting to learn tips and tricks from professional makers, may be interested in a new publication available via Kickstarter this month called the The Maker’s Field Guide. Available as an e-book, paperback or hard book edition, worldwide shipping is available and earlybird pledges start from just $10.

“The Maker’s Field Guide has been written as the first and only resource of its kind — demystifying almost every single tool, technology, and process involved in the making, building, or manufacturing of professional quality prototypes for use in design, engineering, product development, special effects, and crowdfunded / Kickstarter projects. Written by acclaimed industrial designer Christopher Armstrong, this book is the by-product of over a decade of practical, hands-on experience honed directly in the field of advanced research & development. Relying on the latest scientific methods in STEM and cutting edge R&D (Research and Development) practices from around the world, it delivers a comprehensive understanding on the use of manual “old-school” tools of the trade, as well as “new-school” state-of-the-art technologies; featuring real-world case studies by top industry professionals in all areas of design, engineering, and filmmaking today.”

“After launching in late 2018, the book was met with critical acclaim within the industrial design industry, ranking as the #1 Industrial Design book and Top Design Books of All Time by BookAuthority, and was featured in Iron & Air, Urban Workshop, and The Entrepreneur Motivation Podcast. Now for 2020, we need your help get this momentous book printed as a hardcover! Not only will this hardcover book have a beautifully updated black & gold foil cover design, it will also include 80 new pages of content as an updated & expanded GOLD edition. This is an absolutely essential resource for anyone wanting to achieve professional quality prototype results, with content that’s accessible for everyone from beginner all the way to advanced / professional industry-level.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals