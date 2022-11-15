TinyMaker open source 3D printer $109

The TinyMaker 3D Printer that launched via Kickstarter last month is now coming to the end of its campaign and has already successfully raise $190,000+, thanks to over 1,500 backers. The palm sized open source 3D printer allows you to print almost anywhere at any time and comes complete with its own carry case and features a user friendly design. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’ve spent more than two years designing prototyping testing and optimizing TinyMaker. After we built the Functional Prototype, we made several versions of it. During this period, we completed the mechanical design and industrial design. After many assembly trials, we ordered the injection molds from the factory.This blue-green case is injection-molded. Since the mold was not polished at that time, it was a bit rough. During this period, we completed the PCB layout. The Atmel chip on the PCB has been replaced by ESP32.”

TinyMaker 3D printer

If the TinyMaker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the TinyMaker open source 3D printer project view the promotional video below.

“We will work with multiple suppliers to complete the production of this product. A problem in the supply chain of any supplier could delay the entire production schedule. In that instance, we will work hard to push the solution and seek alternative sources. Currently, international shipping volumes are relatively congested, which may result in longer shipping times. Of course, we will work with well-trained shipping companies to minimize shipping delays and control shipping costs.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the open source 3D printer, jump over to the official TinyMaker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





