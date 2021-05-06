Tiny Citroen My Ami Cargo EV has 260 liters of storage space

Citroen has unveiled a new electric vehicle for Europe that is aimed directly at delivery services, professionals, craftsmen, and anyone else who needs a vehicle optimized for carrying cargo. The vehicle is called the My Ami Cargo and while it’s extremely small on the outside it still boasts 260 liters of storage space and can haul 140 kilograms inside.

The significant amount of storage space is thanks to the passenger seat being removed and a modular protected box being installed in its place. The driver is separated from the cargo area and the floor can be adjusted in two levels. The total loading volume is over 400 liters.

The electric vehicle is able to charge completely from a normal wall outlet in three hours. It features a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery good for a driving range of 75 kilometers per charge. The engine produces 6kW of power and can push the vehicle to a top speed of 45 km/h. Dimensions are 2.41 meters long, 1.39 meters wide, and 1.52 meters high. My Ami Cargo also boasts a very tight turning diameter of 7.20 meters making driving and parking in the city a breeze.

