Asus Tinkerboard 2 and 2S mini PCs unveiled

Asus has released a next-generation Tinkerboard mini PC systems this month offering a 1.5 x performance increase over the original Tinkerboard. The new Tinkerboard 2 and 2S offer a Raspberry Pi size and layout style form factor and both boards are powered by the Rockchip RK3399 chipset and ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU.

Two memory options are available offering either 2 GB or 4 GB of dual channel LPDDR4 and both mini PCs share the same hexa-core package of a dual core Arm Cortex A72 at 2 GHz and a quad core Arm Cortex A53 at 1.5 GHz. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet Asus, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Careful consideration went into the design and development of the Tinker Board to ensure that it provides a superior user experience for first-time builders or for seasoned hobbyists. Builders will appreciate the color-coded GPIO header, which makes it easy to recognize respective pin headers.A Debian-based distribution ensures a smooth and functional experience, directly out of the box. Whether it’s browsing the web, watching videos, or writing scripts, TinkerOS is a great starting point for your next project or build.”

“Furthermore TinkerOS has been carefully designed to be extremely lightweight and responsive. Running on top of the base Debian 9 is a the LXDE desktop environment. This GUI is optimized specifically for SBC boards. It also features plug & play NTFS support allowing for easy access to Windows based flash drives and external hard drives. The included web browser has also been carefully selected and optimized. It based on Chromium allowing for speed and stability along with a number of extensions. The ASUS team has help to enable hardware acceleration of the browser allowing for improved web rendering and video playback including HD resolutions in YouTube.”

Source : Toms Hardware : Clubic : Adafruit

