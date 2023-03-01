TikTok adds new features for teens and families

Social media platform TikTok has announced that it is launching some new features for teens and families, including an automatic screen limit for anyone under 18 to 60 minutes per day.

Once the 60 minutes have been used they will have to input a passcode to carry on using the app, although this feature can apparently be turned off.

Today we’re announcing new features for teens, families, and our broader community. We believe digital experiences should bring joy and play a positive role in how people express themselves, discover ideas, and connect. We’re improving our screen time tool with more custom options, introducing new default settings for teen accounts, and expanding Family Pairing with more parental controls.

In the coming weeks, every account belonging to a user below age 18 will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit. While there’s no collectively-endorsed position on the ‘right’ amount of screen time or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in choosing this limit. If the 60-minute limit is reached, teens will be prompted to enter a passcode in order to continue watching, requiring them to make an active decision to extend that time. For people in our under 13 experience, the daily screen time limit will also be set to 60 minutes, and a parent or guardian will need to set or enter an existing passcode to enable 30 minutes of additional watch time.

You can find out more details about the new features for teens and families that are coming to TikTok over at their website at the link below.

