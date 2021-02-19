Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock launches for $200



Sonnet has launched a new Thunderbolt 4 Dock equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 Ports and 8K display support, making the Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock available to preorder priced at $199.99. Offering a $50 preorder saving directly from the Sonnet online store. The Echo 11 is compatible with all Thunderbolt 4 systems, including all M1 Macs, and all Thunderbolt 3 Macs and is also compatible with late-model Thunderbolt 3 Windows PCs.

“All the connections you expect from a Thunderbolt dock plus the Thunderbolt hub you’ve always wanted. With this extraordinary dock, a single cable connects your laptop to your digital world. Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock – the universal docking station for today and tomorrow.”

Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock enables notebook and laptop computer users to connect to all of their peripheral devices at once through a single Thunderbolt cable. Through the same cable, the Echo dock can also charge compatible computers with up to 90 watts of power. Depending on the computer to which it’s connected, the Echo dock also supports connecting one (always 4K, up to 5K, 6K, or 8K) or up to two monitors (4K + 4K, or up to 5K + 5K).

“Featuring four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for connecting and charging the computer, three for peripheral connection), the Echo 11 dock fulfills users’ most frequent request: the ability to connect multiple Thunderbolt peripherals directly. Although Thunderbolt computers support the daisy chain connection of separately powered Thunderbolt devices, the capability to plug in three bus-powered end devices at once can be game-changing for users. While the dock’s Thunderbolt 4 ports support Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals (including monitors) by direct connection, Thunderbolt 2 devices are supported by macOS when used with an adapter (sold separately). For users with more USB than Thunderbolt peripherals, the Thunderbolt 4 ports do double duty — they support USB4 and USB 3 devices (including monitors) when connected with the correct cable or adapter, even at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain.”

For full Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Sonnet Online store.

Source : Sonnet

