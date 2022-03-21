Dockmule Thunderbolt 3 dock and external NVMe SSD enclosure

If you would like to add extra connectivity to your laptop or desktop computer you might be interested in the Dockmule a versatile Thunderbolt 3 dock equipped with internal SSD storage allowing you to quickly add up to 8TB of extra space. The NVMe SSD enclosure and dock provides transfer speeds of 3GB/s, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 and is USB-C 3.2 Gen2 compatible.

Dockmule Thunderbolt 3 dock

“Dockmule is the essential dock you need for your home or office. One single cable connection equips your computer with 16 additional ports to a whole world of possibilities. Dockmule is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 for its full speed 40Gbps connection and USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps connection. Use it to give you that extra productive TRIPLE EXTERNAL MONITOR setup. This is the only dock you need for everything you do.”

If the Dockmule crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Dockmule Thunderbolt 3 dock project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £174 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Never have to worry about storage ever again. The SSD enclosure in the Dockmule can support external SSDs up to 8TB in size. You will never run out of space or any need to delete from your favorite collections. Access and edit any media file directly on the external drive or media. Never have to waste time on transferring files back and forth to work on them ever again.”

“Dockmule is the perfect docking station. With one cable you can connect to 16 addtional ports that include 5 USB Type-A, 2 USB Type-C, 2 TB3, onboard SSD, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm AUX Jack, 2 HDMI/DisplayPort, and SD and mircroSD readers. And when you’re done, just simpley unplug and go – hassle free. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Thunderbolt 3 dock, jump over to the official Dockmule crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

