Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 docking station with NVMe SSD storage

Sabrent has this month made available a new Thunderbolt 3 docking station complete with internal NVMe SSD storage. Allowing you to expand the connectivity of your laptop or desktop computer and benefit from up to 16 TB of external storage.

Connectivity is provided by 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports with a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports supporting up to 10 Gbps, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C supporting up to 10 Gbps, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A supporting up to 5 Gbps and BC1.2 5 V@2.4 A charge for tablets, cell phones, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 for 8K @ 30 Hz, 5K @ 30 Hz, and lower resolutions. DisplayPort supports HDR, HDCP 2.2, and VESA Adaptive Sync (FreeSync) where available, 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, 1x Front access 3.5 mm audio output, 1x Front access 3.5 mm microphone input, 1x SD (UHS-II) card reader with transfer speeds up to 270 MB/s and the dock is compatible with PD3.0 and capable of delivering up to 96 watts.

Available configurations and pricing

Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station (DS-SKRT-D2TB) – $499.99

Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station (DS-SKRT-D4TB) – $649.99

Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station (DS-SKRT-D8TB) – $1,299.99

Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station (DS-SKRT-D16TB) – $2,899.99

“The DS-SKRT-D16TB includes a 1 GbE ethernet port, front access 3.5 mm audio output and microphone input, an SD (UHS-II) card reader with up to 270 MB/sec speeds. The DS-SKRT-D16TB Thunderbolt 3 16 TB NVMe SSD Docking Station is USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and capable of up to 96 W of power. The new DS-SKRT-D16TB Thunderbolt 3 16 TB NVMe SSD Docking Station, turns your PC into a full-fledged workstation with a considerable amount of power and connectivity for content creators and power users. “

Source : Sabrent

