How to Bypass Google Account After Reset? 3 WAYS WITH VIDEO TUTORIAL

Part 1: Factory Reset Protection (FRP): Can FRP be disabled?

Factory Reset Protection, often known as FRP, is a built-in security feature that you can use to protect both your device and the information stored on it. FRP can be found on Android smartphones running Android OS version 5.1 (Lollipop) or later. Screen locks and data encryptions are both examples of security measures that can be provided by the FRP.

When a Google account is registered, the FRP will be automatically activated on that device. After you conduct a Factory Data Reset, all your settings will be reset to their original factory defaults. The FRP lock will be activated if your device has been stolen or misplaced and has subsequently had its factory data reset in an untrusted environment. However, the FRP will be disabled if the Google account is deleted from Samsung device. Let’s dig out the ways to bypass Google Account after resetting.

Part 2: How to Bypass Google Account Verification After Reset?

You must be extremely cautious to bypass FRP when forgetting password of Google Account and buying a used device with FRP lock. To get past that high level of security quickly without risks, a specific Samsung FRP Unlocker is needed to bypass FRP. Here has displayed the steps for FRP Bypass via Tenorshare 4uKey for Android. Study below simple procedures thoroughly to easily remove Google account verification on a Samsung device.

Step 1: Install 4uKey for Android on your PC by downloading it. Launch the application. After that, connect the secured Samsung phone to the computer, then choose the “Remove Google Lock (FRP)” tab from the main interface.

Step 2: You must select the Samsung OS version on the next screen and hit “Start” button to continue the removal process.

Step 3: Verify the information you selected on the next screen, ensure the device is Wi-Fi connected, and click “Start” again to proceed.

Step 4: When you successfully get it, press “View” to go to the browser and start setting up your Samsung smartphone. Set a new pin and complete the program’s instructions.

Step 5: Depending on the nature of your surgery, the total process lasts about 5 minutes. Once you restart your phone, the Google account will be deleted successfully from your Samsung mobile.

Is 4uKey for Android only available to remove Google Account? Of course not. In addition to bypassing FRP easily, 4uKey for Android is created to be a lifesaver for Android users. Below are some of the notable features of Tenorshare 4uKey for Android that make it the best.

Cost-effective: Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is the most cost-effective FRP tool. It can fix Android problems, such as FRP Lock and locked screen effectively. Tenorshare Black Friday Promotion is available to offer the biggest discounts to users now. Don’t miss it!

Professional performance: Tenorshare 4uKey for Android has helped millions of Android users to bypass FRP lock and Android screen lock for decades. It always shows professional performance for its highly successful rate. It is known as its simple removal procedure.

Functional diversification: It is also possible to use it to erase Android lock screen pins, patterns, and fingerprints, in addition to circumventing the FRP lock on Samsung devices. You will have unrestricted access to your smartphone and will regain full control over its functions.

Advancing with the times: It is compatible with various Samsung smartphone devices, including, but not limited to, the Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, S10+, and J7 (Android 6-11). It works equally well on Macs and Windows computers.

Part 3: Don’t miss out on how to disable FRP To Bypass your Google Account

Below are some of the common methods to bypass FRP lock. Let’s show them one by one.

Method 1: Use Google Keyboard to Bypass your Google Account on Samsung without Passwords

How to remove Google account from phone? The FRP lock on your Samsung device may appear after you have successfully reset your device, there are a few ways to get over the verification process required by Google and regain access to your Samsung device. Here is how to circumvent the Google authentication process on a Samsung device using the Google keyboard.

Step 1: After performing a factory reset on your Samsung mobile device, you will first need to choose a language and then connect the device to a Wi-Fi network. To access the Settings menu, touch and hold “@” key on the virtual keyboard that appears after you’ve brought up the virtual keyboard by tapping on the text field.

Step 2: Choose Google Keyboard Settings. After that, you will need to pick “Help & Feedback” from the drop-down menu that appears when you press the three dots symbol in the screen’s upper right-hand corner.

Step 3: Choose the option to “Use Google Keyboard” from the page dedicated to helping. Using the “Websearch” button at the top right corner of the screen, you can select any text on that website. You will see a search box appear; inside of it, you will need to enter “Settings” to locate and open the Settings menu.

Step 4: Once you have reached the bottom of the Settings menu, click “About phone.” Select Software details from the drop-down menu, and then look for the Build Number option. You also have the option of making use of the search box to look for the Build number.

Step 5:Now that the Developer options toggle has been turned on, you should return to the previous menu and touch on those choices. You will need to ensure that “OEM Unlocking” is turned on and then hit “back” twice.

Step 6: Then power off the device and reconnects it to the wireless network. You only need to create a new Google Account, instead of being asked for the details of your existing Google Account.

Using this method, you can unlock your Samsung device from Google. It is important to note that this method can only be used to avoid signing in to Google on Samsung devices; it does not function on any other Android phones.

Method 2: Using SIM Card to Bypass FRP Lock on Android

If above method is useless to unlock google account without password, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Insert a functional SIM card in your locked phone, and then make a call on that SIM from a different phone. Answer the call on your locked phone to save the contact by selecting Add new contact. Enter any string of digits in the contact form that has just been created, hit Save, and then choose Google Further to Create a New Account. Restart your device, and the smartphone will no longer be used.

Method 3: Contact Android phone Repair Center:

Calling help to the android phone repair center is one of the most common and simplest methods to disable FRP. They can resolve any problem for you! But keep in mind that it is a very time-consuming process.

Part 4: FAQs about How to Bypass Google Verification:

Can I bypass Google account verification after resetting it by myself?

Definitely yes. It is very easy to bypass Google account verification by yourself by following any of the methods mentioned above. But I recommend Tenorshare 4uKey for Android most because it is the simplest and easiest method to bypass Google account verification!

Is Tenorshare FRP Removal cost-effective?

Yes, after utilizing Tenorshare Android Unlocker, you would find how cost-effective to bypass FRP. All of its packages are available at the lowest possible process. You can also take advantage of the big sale from Tenorshare Black Friday to avail of these packages at even lower prices.

Part 5: Conclusion:

The Galaxy Google account bypass verification or Google account verification issues arise whenever you perform a factory reset. When asked how to bypass Google verification on a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can use 4uKey for Android or any of the above-mentioned techniques. Additionally, you can use the service to get around the Samsung lock screen, pattern, password, or pin if you have a locked your Samsung Galaxy phone. The Android screen unlocker tool is a powerful tool that can unlock any kind of Android screen.





