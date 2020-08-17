This Week On Xbox features new Microsoft Store design, Hawk’s Pro Skater and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series, featuring celebrations for the launch of UFC 4, more information on the latest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Warehouse Demo, as well as a grand tour of the new Microsoft Store design.

“Hello Xbox fans! We’re excited to share something we’ve been working on for a long time: the all-new Microsoft Store on Xbox. Far more than a typical app update, we’ve rebuilt the experience from the ground up to be faster, safer and easier to use than ever before. We’re obsessed with getting it right for customers, and we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on.

The Microsoft Store on Xbox makes it easier than ever to discover what you’re looking for, whether you want to try out a gaming membership like Xbox Game Pass, find a specific title or DLC, or access an app, movie or TV show. View trailers inline while you search and browse (or turn on autoplay for the most seamless experience), easily see which games your friends are playing, and get information about discounts and offers at a glance.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

