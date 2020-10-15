This video was shot on the new iPhone 12 Pro

Apple recently announced its new iPhone 12 models, this included the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max handsets.

The new Pro models get a number of upgrades and new features for the camera and now wer get to see a video shot using the new 12 Pro smartphone.

On set with three-time Academy Award ® winner Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki and the iPhone 12 Pro – the first device ever to capture, edit and playback in Dolby Vision.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple’s new iPhone 12 handsets will be available to pre-order from this Friday, the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max handsets will launch next month.

Source Apple / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals