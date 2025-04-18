Things You Should Never Do On Your iPhone

Your iPhone is a sophisticated device designed to deliver seamless performance, but certain habits can unintentionally hinder its efficiency, battery life, and security. By understanding how specific features and settings impact your device, you can make informed decisions to optimize its functionality. In the video below, iDeviceHelp explores four key practices to avoid, helping you maintain your iPhone’s performance and safeguard your personal data.

Limit Prolonged Use of Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode is a useful feature designed to conserve battery life when your iPhone’s charge is running low. It achieves this by reducing background activity, such as app refresh and mail fetching, and by limiting system performance. While this feature is invaluable in critical moments, relying on it for extended periods can negatively affect your device’s overall performance.

When Low Power Mode is enabled, your iPhone reduces CPU and GPU performance, slows network speeds, and decreases responsiveness. Prolonged use can result in a noticeable decline in processing power, making tasks like gaming, multitasking, or even browsing slower and less efficient. Benchmark tests have demonstrated that extended use of Low Power Mode can cut your iPhone’s performance by nearly half.

To avoid these drawbacks, use Low Power Mode only when your battery is critically low. Once your device is sufficiently charged, disable the feature to restore full functionality. This approach ensures that you strike a balance between conserving battery life and maintaining optimal performance.

Disable App Tracking to Enhance Privacy and Efficiency

App tracking allows applications to monitor your activity across other apps and websites, primarily for targeted advertising purposes. While this feature may seem harmless, it poses significant privacy concerns and can also drain your battery by increasing background activity.

To protect your personal data and improve system efficiency, it’s advisable to disable app tracking. Follow these steps to turn off this feature:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Navigate to Privacy & Security.

Select Tracking and toggle off app tracking for all apps.

By disabling app tracking, you not only safeguard your privacy but also reduce unnecessary resource usage. This adjustment creates a more secure and efficient user experience, allowing your iPhone to operate smoothly without the burden of excessive background processes.

Avoid Manually Closing Apps in the App Switcher

Many iPhone users mistakenly believe that force-closing apps in the App Switcher improves performance and conserves battery life. However, this practice can have the opposite effect. iOS is designed to manage background apps efficiently by freezing them, making sure they consume minimal resources. When you manually close an app, the system must reload it entirely the next time you open it, which uses more battery and processing power.

Instead of force-closing apps, consider managing their background activity through the *Background App Refresh* settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings.

Select General.

Tap Background App Refresh and customize which apps are allowed to run in the background.

This method allows you to control resource usage without unnecessarily taxing your device. By letting iOS handle background apps as intended, you can maintain a balance between performance and efficiency.

Secure Control Center Access on the Lock Screen

The Control Center provides quick access to essential settings, but leaving it accessible from the lock screen can expose your iPhone to security risks. For example, unauthorized users could enable airplane mode, making it impossible to track or remotely wipe your device if it’s lost or stolen.

To enhance your iPhone’s security, disable Control Center access from the lock screen. Follow these steps to make this adjustment:

Open Settings.

Tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode on older models).

Scroll down to Control Center and toggle off lock screen access.

This simple yet effective change ensures that only authorized users can access critical settings, reducing the risk of unauthorized tampering. By securing the Control Center, you add an extra layer of protection to your device.

Maximizing Your iPhone’s Potential

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, extend its battery life, and enhance its security. Use Low Power Mode sparingly to maintain optimal functionality, disable app tracking to protect your privacy and reduce background activity, let iOS manage background apps efficiently, and secure the Control Center to prevent unauthorized access. These proactive measures will help you get the most out of your iPhone, making sure a seamless and secure user experience.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



