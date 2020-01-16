Tenuis3 super thin wallet hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a minimalist wallet with very little bulk you may be interested in the new Tenuis3 super thin wallet, which measures just 6 mm thick and builds upon the previous Tenuis wallet designs. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique wallet designed by Interstate Design based in Tokyo, Japan.

Early bird pledges are now available offering backers a 10% saving of the recommended retail price, Tenuis3 worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020. For more details and a complete list of all available pledge options, jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

“The first thing you realize is its 1/4-inch (6mm) thinness. However, typical slim wallets are not known for their durability due to their thinness and they get bulkier as you put in more bills and coins. Hidden inside the wallet is the secret of its flatness: the two main card sleeves are placed not on top of each other but horizontally and the divider inside the coin pocket, which was specifically invented for this product, keeps the coins spread evenly. “

“Tenuis3 is the newest edition of its ultra-thin predecessor Tenuis2, which generated more than 3.5 million yen in revenue through crowdfunding. So far, Tenuis3 has raised more than 44,000,000 yen (about 440,000 USD) through crowdfunding only in Japan. By using canvas and goatskin leather, the wallet has realised its paper-thin 1/4-Inch (6mm) thickness without sacrificing its overall quality. Revolutionary and minimalist it is a wallet that can retain its shape even with coins and cards inside. and it even can be used as a travel wallet since it has a coin pocket inside.”

Source: Kickstarter

