These TWS earbuds can translate any language in real-time, only $89 this Christmas

Now in its third iteration of the Timekettle M series, the Timekettle M3 aims at nailing the three features that make TWS Earbuds such a revolutionary product – Wireless Audio for music/calls, Active Noice Cancelation for the best listening experience, integrating Timekettle exclusive HybridComm 1.0 that provides an optimized and natural translation experience, as well as enhances the music quality, and probably the M3’s most impressive tidbit – Real-time Audio Translation, that too, while offline.

Timekettle originally sprung up in 2017 with its award-winning WT2 earbuds that touted real-time translation. A couple of hardware, software, and overall design iterations later, the M2 was revealed in 2020 on Indiegogo with an introduction as the first translator device that provides offline translation service and raised a total of $776,467 in USD. Timekettle M series was truly unique to look at, with an earbud case that split into two halves, with an earpiece in each half that could be pulled out, worn, and used. Give one to another person and you two can have a seamless conversation in two separate languages, and the earphones would do the rest, translating both languages simultaneously and in real time, without needing an internet connection.

Timekettle Translator Earbuds are designed and developed solely for natural and high-efficient conversations in different languages. With our HybridComm™ technology, data has shown that communication efficiency conducted by our Translator Earbuds can increase by up to 200%. Our goal is to design translation products, regardless of your application and need, so that you can enjoy every remarkable conversation with people that speak a different language.

3-in-1 Translator Earbuds: M3 Translator Earbuds integrate multiple functions for translation applications, music listening, and phone calls.

Three Translation Modes

Touch mode for simultaneous interpretation in a lengthy conversation.

In this mode, you no longer need to pause in between sentences and wait for the translation. With our patented HybridComm 1.0™ technology, M3 can automatically pick up your voice and segment the speech into logical sentences for a fluent conversation – both ways.

This mode is ideal for applications in which you need to conduct a lengthy conversation with another person that speaks a different language.

Listen mode for one-way interpretation.

In this mode, M3 can automatically pick up and translates sentences, and plays continuously right in your ear. The translation history is also saved for your review anytime.

Speaker mode for two-way Interpretation in a short conversation.

In this mode, you can simply wear the earbud, and conduct a cross-language conversation with another person via Timekettle App where the counterpart speaks right to it.

This mode is ideal for applications where you need to conduct quick conversions (asking directions, ordering food, etc.) while traveling in another country.

Together, all three modes make the M3 perfect for international travelers, immigrants, ex-pats, students venturing abroad, and even people who need to deal with clients and colleagues abroad.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

M3 Translator Earbuds are integrated with ANC of a maximum depth of 30dB with our high-precision controller.

Support 40 Languages and 93 Accents

M3 Translator Earbuds support over 40 languages and 93 accents that cover most countries and regions.

25-Hour Battery Life

M3 Translator Earbuds can last approx. 7.5 hrs on a single full charge, and up to 25 hours of combined battery life with the charging case.

The M3 is priced just like your regular pair of TWS earbuds but also includes the offline pack featuring internet-free translation for 8 languages (English to Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Russian, and German) and 40 languages once connected online. The Timekettle app is available for both Android and iOS phones, and together with the M3, provides a perfect arrangement for foreign trips, exchange programs, or just working with overseas clients!

