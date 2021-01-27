$29 ThermGo pocket thermometer supports both iOS and Android

ThermGo is a small pocket size thermometer that can be quickly attached to your phone or tablet, offering an easy way to measure a wide righty of different services and locations. ThermGo can measure indoor temperatures between 15-35℃ and the temperature of any surface between 30-50℃ and data is displayed and stored on the companion application.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ThermGo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the ThermGo thermometer project checkout the promotional video below.

“ThermGo is a portable thermometer phone accessory that works with all mobile devices. No battery is needed, simply plug it into your phone or tablet to instantly measure temperature on persons, objects, or surfaces. It provides accurate temperature reading instantly and can log and track data in-app to monitor changes.”

The pocket thermometer can be used to check body temperature, baby milk environmental temperatures and even monitor your pets. It simply plugs into the USB-C port on your mobile device and Lightning and Micro USB adapters are provided enabling it to be supported by a wide variety of different devices. Weighing just 16 g the small infrared temperature probe measures just 70 mm long and 15 mm in circumference.

“ThermGo takes body temperature measurements in a safe, hygienic way without contacting the skin. This method saves time and eliminates the need to sanitize between uses. Its highly accurate infrared sensors are certified with over 2000 tests to ensure reliable accuracy of ±0.1°C.”

“ThermGo is fast and user-friendly. It easily switches between Fahrenheit & Celsius and is designed to work with multiple users so that you can perform temp checks on the whole family, friends, or colleagues. The temperatures can be tracked and monitored in-app with multi-user management. The app gives instant insight into temp data and lets you see temperature history and trends to easily monitor changes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the thermometer, jump over to the official ThermGo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals