Thermaltake ToughRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory

This week Thermaltake has introduced its new ToughRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory, consisting of 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, combined with a unique X-shaped light bar that can control 8 lighting zones, delivering a more comprehensive and dynamic lighting experience, says Thermaltake. Kits are now available offering 2 x 8 GB DDR4-3600, DDR4-4000, DDR4-4400 and DDR4-4600 modules.

“The modules in the fastest DDR4-4600 kit (R016D408GX2-4600C19A) operate at the rated frequency with delays of 19-26-26-45 at a supply voltage of 1.5 V. The DDR4-4400 kit (R016D408GX2-4400C19A) operates at 19-25- 25-45 at a supply voltage of 1.45 V. The DDR4-4000 kit (R016D408GX2-4000C19A) operates with delays of 19-23-23-42, and the DDR4-3600 kit (R016D408GX2-3600C18A) operates with delays 18-19-19- 39. The supply voltage in the last two cases is 1.35 V. Thermaltake guarantees the declared speeds when using modules in systems based on Intel X299, Z490, Z390, Z370, Z270 and Z170 chipsets with Intel K series processors; on AMD X570 and B550 chipsets with Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) or 5000 (Vermeer) processors.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Thermaltake for their new ToughRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : GT : Thermaltake

