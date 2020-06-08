Thermaltake Argent Series gaming range unveiled

Thermaltake has this week introduced a new range of gaming gear including, the Argent K5 RGB mechanical keyboard, Argent M5 RGB / M5 RGB wireless mouse, Argent MP1 RGB mouse pad, Argent MB1 RGB mouse bungee, Argent HS1 RGB headset stand, and the Argent H5 headsets.

The Thermaltake Argent Series Gaming Gear range will be available for purchase in early August except for Argent H5 RGB surround/Argent H5 RGB wireless gaming headsets, which will be in September Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet by Thermaltake, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“With a new design concept, Argent K5 RGB Cherry MX Blue / MX Speed Silver Switch Keyboard is crafted with an integral aluminium faceplate and a streamlined space gray design. Along with the aluminium plating is the 360-degree RGB underglow that can switch among fourteen lighting effects creating a halo effect surrounding the keyboard itself. Cutting through the edge of the faceplate on the top right is the well-designed metal scroll wheel that allows users to control the volume by scrolling it forward or backwards or even mute the volume by slightly pressing the metal scroll wheel into the keyboard. Beneath the floating keycaps are the Cherry MX Blue or MX Speed Silver switches, which provides the most durable, precise, and responsive tactile feedback that would also run thirteen dynamic lighting effects. It also includes audio and USB pass-through ports, and a detachable magnetic wrist rest made out of synthetic leather for both functionality and comfort.

Enduring the same lighting design where there’s a string of light circling the baseplate creates the same halo effects is the Argent M5 RGB wired mouse. Featuring the symmetrical design where both right-handers and left-handers are able to enjoy, the RGB light show between the scroll wheel and the TT Logo also brings balanced aesthetics. The fifty million click OMRON engineered switches, powerful pixart PMW-3389 optical sensor with up to 16000 DPI, allows users to enjoy their gaming experience effortlessly. “

for more information on the full range of new Thermaltake Argent Series Gaming Gearjump over to the full press release on the Tech Power Up website by following the link below.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals