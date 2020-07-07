Phomemo T02 inkless thermal pocket printer

The Phomemo T02 is a direct thermal printer, essentially created by laying down a black coating on the white paper. When the heat from the printhead activates or heats certain areas, those areas leave behind the black background. Because it uses heat to create the image, direct thermal printers don’t require ink, toner, or ribbons. Phomemo paper is certified by the SGS, and passed allBPA tests, providing printed images that are water resistant, abrasion resistant and Oil Resistant.

Launched via Indiegogo this month the Phomemo T02 printer is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from just $70 offering a considerable 40% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during the next couple of months.

“With the popularity of portable printers, every household now basically has a printer, whether it is a photo printer or a label printer, have become a family necessity. It’s essential that families understand and choose the right printer for their specific needs. Thus, we designed the Phomemo T02 printer for this solution.”

“The Phomemo T02 printer has been elaborately designed. Palm size is only 3.4″×3.5″×1.6″, net weight is 5.3 oz. You never feel any burden on your journey. Minimalist look meets stylish needs. We make fixing a device to ensure printing smoothly and make sure the paper is printed in a straight direction. It charges using the Micro USB 2.0 port that is universal charging for mobile devices. To simplify the operation, use only one button to do the printing.”

Source : Indiegogo

