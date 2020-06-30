Ulefone Armor 9 thermal imaging camera smartphone

If you are searching for a convenient way to capture thermal imaging data you may be interested in the Ulefone Armor 9 thermal imaging smart phone which is launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised over twice its required pledge goal with still 15 days remaining. The Ulefone Armor 9 has been created to offer users the first professional thermal imaging outdoor rugged smartphone, IP68 protection grade, equipped with an industrial-grade endoscope.

Early bird pledges are available from $429 offering a considerable 23% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“As engineers, adventurers, travelers, and technicians, we believe there should be a more practical and smarter handheld device to help us in our work and live. So, we designed Ulefone Armor 9 – the world’s first industrial-grade rugged smartphone. New generation FLIR thermal imaging camera, your most powerful helper. It will help you no matter in night hunting, outdoor photography, house and auto maintenance, scouting, search & rescue, and etc. A portable professional endoscope that sees what you can’t see. You no longer need to carry bulky devices, it can easily fit into your pocket, plug, and play.”

Source : Kickstarter

