Pactum PT-4 thermal compound best for performance

SilentiumPC has launched a new performance Pactum PT-4 thermal compound which it says is best suited for the highest performing CPUs and GPUs on the market, offering a high thermal conductivity of 12 W(m·K). Designed for high thermal conductivity and sporting a new advanced formula the non-curing, nonconductive thermal compound is compatible with copper, aluminum or nickel plated heatsink bases and is one of the best performing thermal compounds on the market.

Check out the video below to learn how to apply the new Pactum PT-4 paste which is available in 1.5 or 4g versions and is priced at €3.99 and €6.99 respectively. The 1.5g syringe Is sufficient for two to five applications and the larger 4g syringe to 13 applications says SilentiumPC. Perfect if you are going to be building a new rig for the upcoming launch of the latest Microsoft Windows 11 operating system later this year.

“Pactum PT-4 thermal compound offers high performance and therefore is best suited for highest performing CPUs and GPUs on the market. Its high thermal conductivity – 12 W(m·K) – makes it possible to improve the performance of CPU and GPU cooling systems. Pactum PT-4’s excellent properties are a result of its enhanced formula built upon compounds of zinc and aluminium.”

“Pactum PT-4 1.5 g thermal compound SilentiumPC’s next step towards improving the cooling of integrated circuits. Advanced formulation with very high thermal conductivity significantly improves heat flow between the chip and its cooling system, reducing operating temperature. That also increases the frequency headroom, whether by automatic boost modes of modern computing engines, or by manual overclocking. Pactum PT-4 thermal compound offers high performance and therefore is best suited for highest performing CPUs and GPUs on the market.”

Source : SilentiumPC

