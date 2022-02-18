The way to Get Your iPhone Unstuck without losing information in 2022?

Sponsored

Regardless of the model of iPhone you use, you will surely run into a severe problem: the iPhone is stopped at the Apple logo and cannot be recovered. While this annoyance is occurring, you must be wondering about its origins and need to know how to fix it. It’s fairly typical for your iPad or iPhone to become stuck at the Apple logo and not fully power up.

To resolve this issue, just follow the steps outlined in this article. The following are some precautionary measures you may take to fix an iPad or iPhone stuck on the Apple Logo without information loss, as well as some troubleshooting tips to avoid this problem in the future.

The software that is used to fix— UltFone iOS System Repair

iOS System Repair

UltFone iOS System Repair’s Essential Features

UltFone iOS System Repair is a professional iOS system recovery programme with three primary features: Enter and Exit Recovery Mode, Reset Device, and Repair Operating System. With the UltFone iOS system repair tool, you can put any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into or out of recovery mode with a single click. And, if your iDevice gets stuck in recovery mode or on the Apple logo/reboot loop/black screen, it will allow you to fix not only these but also over 150 other iOS system issues/errors/stuck without data loss.

UltFone iOS System Repair has a few key functions:

1, Without losing data, fix 150+ iOS system problems such the Apple logo, reboot loop, and black panel.

2, Reset iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch without using a password/iTunes/Finder.

3. Remove iOS 15 from your device without using iTunes.

4, All iOS versions and iPhone models are supported, including the most recent iPhone 13 series and iOS 15.

What Makes UltFone iOS System Repair the Best Option?

UltFone iOS System Repair is currently the best option available. It is a professionally built and developed software for iOS device system recovery. With UltFone, you can set your iPhone into recovery mode with a simple click. In addition, if your iPhone is stuck in recovery mode, it can be unlocked without restoring the OS. Ultfone is the best option for repairing iOS system faults without losing important data.

Benefits:

With a single click, you may put your iPhone into recovery mode.

It resolves difficulties with iPhones stuck in recovery mode.

The user interface is simplistic.

Drawbacks:

The trial version only corrects a subset of the above-mentioned errors.

Users must pay around $30 per month for the premium edition. Higher discounts are available depending on the package you purchase.

How to Use UltFone iOS System Repair

To Enter recovery mode, simply click once

Do you need to put your iPhone, iPad, or iPod into recovery mode but don’t know how? Because your device’s home or power buttons are broken, you can’t even enter or quit recovery mode. UltFone iOS System Repair is here to help you enter or exit iOS recovery mode with a single click, eliminating the need to push any buttons.

Recovery mode on an iPhone/iPad/iPod, which displays a “Connect to iTunes” message on the screen, can occur during or after an iOS update/jailbreak. Let’s look at how to use iOS System Repair to put an iDevice into recovery mode.

Step 1:

After downloading and installing iOS System Repair on your PC or Mac, open the programme and use a lightning cable to connect your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch to the computer.

From the main interface, choose Enter Recovery Mode.

Step 2:

To put your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into recovery mode, press the Enter key. After a 10-second delay, your device will show the familiar USB to iTunes logo. Huge congrats! Your device has successfully penetrated recovery mode.

Exit recovery mode by clicking the button

When upgrading to new software or trying to restore a backup, your iPhone becomes stuck in recovery mode. With UltFone iOS System Repair, you can fix your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch stuck in recovery mode with only one click.

Step 1

After connecting your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch to your PC, launch iOS System Repair. From the top menu, select the Exit Recovery Mode option.

Step 2:

Press the Exit button and wait for around 10 seconds.

Step 3:

After a little period, your iPhone/iPad/iPod will reboot and properly exit recovery mode.

How to Recover Data from an iPhone That Is Stuck on the Apple Logo

UltFone also has that setting if you aren’t skilled enough to navigate through Recovery Mode or want a more seamless solution to remedy the issue. In fact, you have the option of selecting one of two recovery options.

Standard Repair mode – Resolve fundamental system faults without losing data, such as being stuck in recovery mode or not updating your iPhone.

Deep Repair mode — Resolves more serious faults; nevertheless, this will result in data loss.

NOTE: To utilize this feature, you must have a paid subscription to the software.

1, Connect your phone to UltFone, then click Start under iOS System Repair.

2, Select between Standard Repair or Deep Repair mode.

3. To obtain the appropriate firmware package, click Download.

4. When the downloading is finished, select Start Standard Repair.

And then the process of repairing the iOS system will begin, which will take a few minutes. Your system should also be back to its normal state when the device reboots.

