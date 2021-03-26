The Virtuoso 2021 film premiers in theatres and via ondemand from April 30th



A new trailer has been released this week by Lionsgate, providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new thriller starring Anthony Hopkins, Anson Mount and Abbie Cornish. The Virtuoso is directed by Nick Stagliano and will be released in limited theaters and on demand and digital April 30th, 2021.

“Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.”

Source : Lionsgate

