The ultimate Samsung Galaxy S21 waterproof test (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launched worldwide on the 29th of January, the handset is designed to be waterproof and one owner of the new device decided to see just how waterproof it was.

The video below from Photo Owl Time Lapse shows the Galaxy S21 smartphone submerged in water for more 11 days, basically since the handset launched, lets find out how it performed.

As we can see from the video, the handset is still working and it is currently on its 11th day of being fully submerged in water.

The handset comes with an IP68 rating which means it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. We wonder how long this handset will last in the water, 11 days is certainly impressive

Source & Image Credit: Photo Owl Time Lapse, via: Sammobile

