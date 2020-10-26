The ultimate iPhone 12 battery test (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launched last week and now we get to find out what the battery life is like on these two handsets.

The video below compares all of the iPhones that Apple sells at the moment, this includes the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and the two new iPhone 12 handsets that launched last week.

As we can see from the video all of the handsets had the same settings and all were on 100 percent battery health.

As we can see from the video the handset that lasted the longest was the iPhone 11 Pro Max, next was the iPhone 11 Pro, it was then followed by the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

It is inygerestimg to see that the battery life on last years models is better than that of the battery life on this years models, Apple does use slightly smaller batteries in this years handsets compared to the iPhone 11 models. It will be interesting to see how the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max perform when they launch.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

