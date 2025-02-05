The Ultimate Guide to Using an eSIM Abroad

An eSIM will change your travels; there’s no denying that.

We’re in 2025, and let’s face it, most of us would keel over without an internet connection, especially when traveling. God forbid we couldn’t upload an Instagram story (or a Facebook status if you’re a Facebook mom).

Still, the concept of eSIMs is relatively new, or at least relatively new to becoming so mainstream. The 2024 data reveals there are up to 3 billion eSIM users, so we’d say the market is becoming pretty mainstream.

But we also know that eSIMs can feel alien for some travelers. No matter where you’re going, read on for our ultimate guide to using an eSIM abroad.

How Does an eSIM Work?

Most people will want to know what an eSIM is and how it is different from a traditional SIM.

An eSIM, the abbreviation for embedded SIM, is a digitized SIM card that is built directly into your device—like an imaginary SIM.

Unlike conventional SIM cards, physical cards you put into your phone, you can use an eSIM digitally using either a QR code or an app and activation link.

It’s a totally streamlined process. Using an eSIM means you don’t have to get another SIM card when you want to switch between carriers or plans. They work on most newer devices, like Google Pixels, iPhones starting from the SE model onwards, and Samsung Galaxy S20 onwards. Cellular Apple Watches also support it.

You’ll need to do some research before you travel abroad to see if your device is compatible—never wait until you get to your destination.

Step 1: Check Device Compatibility

Before we jump into eSIMs, it’s essential first to make sure your device is compatible. Here’s how:

Phone Settings:

For iPhones, go to Settings > Mobile Service (or Cellular, depending on how it appears on your device). If there’s an option that says Add eSIM, your device is compatible. For Android, check under Connections > SIM Card Manager in settings. Again, if you can see an option to add an eSIM, you can use one.

Manufacturer’s Website:

In case of uncertainty, visit the manufacturer’s website to see if your model supports eSIM technology.

Carrier Support:

Some carriers may lock eSIM functionality on certain devices. Verify with your provider to avoid surprises.

Step 2: Purchase an eSIM Plan

To pick the best eSIM, follow these steps:

Choose a Provider:

Check for providers who cover your intended destination. There are popular ones like Nomad that offer regional and global coverage at a flexible price.

Compare Plans:

Evaluate plans based on data allowances, pricing, and duration. Some providers give unlimited data or multi-country coverage, which suits travelers best.

Purchase the Plan:

To buy a plan, visit the service provider’s website or download their app. We’d recommend downloading the app as it’s usually a more seamless experience.

Step 3: Install Your eSIM

Installing an eSIM doesn’t take long: it is simple. Here’s how to do it:

Receive the QR Code or Activation Link:

After purchasing your plan, the provider will send you a QR code or an activation link.

Activate the eSIM:

On iPhone: Settings > Mobile Services (or Cellular) > Add eSIM and then scan the QR code using the camera or copy the QR code. Or manually following the activation link.

Settings > Mobile Services (or Cellular) > Add eSIM and then scan the QR code using the camera or copy the QR code. Or manually following the activation link. On Android: Settings > Connections > SIM Card Manager > Add eSIM, then scan the QR code or manually enter the activation code.

Set the eSIM as active:

Once installed, select the eSIM and your active data plan. That ensures your phone uses the eSIM for internet access. Make sure you’re not connected to your standard SIM!

Step 4: Use Your eSIM Abroad

After activation, you’re ready to enjoy seamlessness in connectivity. One of the biggest advantages of eSIMs is that they’re ready to go after the few simple steps above:

Here’s how to optimize your experience:

Monitor Data Usage:

Check out the provider’s app to keep track of data usage. Don’t panic if you get close to your data allowance; we love how easy it is to add more data to eSIM plans compared to standard SIM data packages—they’re usually so restrictive.

Turn Off Roaming on Your Physical SIM:

To avoid accidental charges, turn off data roaming on your regular SIM card.

Switch Between Plans if Necessary:

For traveling to several different regions, a few providers have allowed us to switch between plans kept on our eSIMs. This adaptability is excellent for trips that span multiple countries.

This guide will help you choose the right provider, install your eSIM without any issues, and enjoy data access without worries wherever you go for your holidays. Happy travels with your new eSIM!



