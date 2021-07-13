The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition smartwatch unveiled

Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo and is launching a special edition version of the Connected smartwatch, the The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition.

The new TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition comes with some Mario themed watch faces, a Mario themed strap and also a Mario themed case.



“The inspiration for this collaboration came from our desire to gamify and bring excitement to our new wellness application and Super Mario instantly came to our minds,” says Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. “And it’s not just his international and intergenerational appeal that clinched it. Mario is the ultimate super-active character whose perseverance and tenacity get him out of every situation. The new hero watchface gives life to this iconic character and encourage users to team up with Mario to get out there and be more active. The TAG Heuer Connected is the perfect companion for a connected life and every active person’s best friend. With this Super Mario limited-edition smartwatch, they can add a bit of fun and originality to their activities and wellness.”



At the heart of this collaboration, the TAG Heuer Connected watch is a unique combination of the refinement and elegance of a chronograph-inspired timepiece crafted in the purest watchmaking tradition, with a state-of-the-art, custom-designed digital experience geared towards performance. It offers customers a striking and versatile wristwatch to enhance their individual lifestyle, from daily connected services to immersive sports experiences.

You can find out more details about this new limited edition version of the TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch over at their website at the link below.

Source Tag Heuer

