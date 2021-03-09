Tag Heuer Connected watch gets new Wellness App

Tag Heuer is launching a new Wellness App for its Connected smartwatch, the app is designed to help users with health an fitness.

The new Tag Heuer Wellness App comes with a range of features and fitness tracking options, you can see more details below.

The exclusive new TAG Heuer Connected watch Wellness feature enables users to stay fit, healthy and connected by tracking their biometrics during all their daily activities. With two daily goals and one weekly summary, the app motivates them and helps them understand how each effort – no matter how small – benefits their bodies. The release of the Wellness app comes one year after the incredible success of the new TAG Heuer Connected watch and, with its focus on health and fitness, is set introduce the brand’s Connected universe to an even greater audience.

For TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault: “With the Wellness app, we are adding a new pillar to our Connected watch product offering. Within a timeframe of a year, the TAG Heuer Connected has established its status in elegance and sports. It has been embraced by golfers, cyclists, runners and a wide range of other sports buffs. In addition to elegance and performance, our users also expressed a strong interest for tracking their wellness. We value their input; we know how important it is to remain active these days. And we created the TAG Heuer Connected Wellness app for them.”

