The Smart Way to Buy an S25: Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed Program Launches in UK & EU

Samsung has launched its Certified Re-Newed (CRN) program in the UK, Germany, and France, offering a practical and eco-conscious way to own flagship Galaxy S25 devices. This initiative reflects Samsung’s commitment to sustainability by reducing electronic waste and promoting a circular economy. By choosing a CRN device, you can experience the latest in smartphone technology while actively supporting environmental responsibility.

What Does the CRN Program Offer?

The CRN program provides refurbished Galaxy S25 series devices, including the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. These devices are reconditioned to meet Samsung’s stringent quality standards, making sure a premium experience at a more affordable price. The program is designed to deliver several key benefits:

Access to flagship technology at a reduced cost, making premium devices more affordable.

at a reduced cost, making premium devices more affordable. Devices that perform like new , offering the same high-quality experience as a brand-new Galaxy S25.

, offering the same high-quality experience as a brand-new Galaxy S25. A sustainable alternative to purchasing new smartphones, reducing environmental impact.

This combination of affordability, quality, and sustainability makes the CRN program an attractive option for consumers seeking value without compromise.

How Are CRN Devices Refurbished?

Samsung’s refurbishment process is thorough and precise, making sure that every CRN device meets the same performance and reliability standards as a new Galaxy S25. The process includes several critical steps:

Each device undergoes over 100 quality checks , covering both hardware functionality and cosmetic appearance.

, covering both hardware functionality and cosmetic appearance. Only top-grade returned devices are selected for refurbishment, making sure the highest quality.

are selected for refurbishment, making sure the highest quality. Genuine Samsung parts are used during reconditioning to maintain performance and reliability.

This meticulous process guarantees that CRN devices deliver the same flagship experience as their brand-new counterparts, offering peace of mind to consumers.

Eco-Friendly Packaging and Warranty Coverage

When you purchase a CRN device, it arrives in eco-friendly, recyclable packaging, reflecting Samsung’s commitment to sustainability. The packaging includes all standard in-box items, such as chargers and cables, making sure a complete and convenient experience. Additionally, CRN devices come with the same full warranty coverage as new Galaxy devices, providing several advantages:

Comprehensive protection for your purchase, making sure peace of mind.

for your purchase, making sure peace of mind. Access to Samsung’s support network, offering the same level of service as with new devices.

This combination of sustainable packaging and robust warranty coverage enhances the overall value of the CRN program, making it a reliable choice for consumers.

Data Security and Software Updates

Samsung places a strong emphasis on data security and software reliability throughout the refurbishment process. When you purchase a CRN device, you can expect the following:

All personal data from returned devices is thoroughly erased, making sure complete privacy.

from returned devices is thoroughly erased, making sure complete privacy. Each phone is reset to factory conditions , providing a fresh start for new users.

, providing a fresh start for new users. The latest software updates are installed, offering access to new features and enhanced security.

are installed, offering access to new features and enhanced security. New IMEI numbers are assigned to refurbished devices, making sure seamless integration with mobile networks.

These measures ensure that every CRN device is secure, up-to-date, and ready for immediate use, providing a seamless experience for consumers.

Advancing the Circular Economy

The CRN program plays a pivotal role in Samsung’s broader sustainability efforts. By refurbishing and reselling high-quality devices, Samsung reduces electronic waste and extends the lifecycle of its products. This initiative benefits both the environment and consumers in several ways:

Reducing the demand for new raw materials, conserving natural resources.

for new raw materials, conserving natural resources. Making premium technology more accessible to a wider audience.

more accessible to a wider audience. Encouraging responsible consumption and minimizing waste.

As consumer demand for sustainable technology grows, Samsung plans to expand the CRN program to additional markets, further supporting its environmental goals and promoting a circular economy.

Where to Buy CRN Devices

CRN devices are available exclusively through Samsung’s official website in the UK, Germany, and France. This direct-to-consumer approach ensures several key benefits:

Guaranteed authenticity , as all devices are certified and backed by Samsung’s quality assurance.

, as all devices are certified and backed by Samsung’s quality assurance. Access to high-performance devices that meet rigorous standards for quality, security, and sustainability.

By purchasing directly from Samsung, you can trust that your CRN device is reliable, secure, and supported by the company’s comprehensive warranty and customer service.

Why Choose the Certified Re-Newed Program?

Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program offers a compelling alternative to purchasing new smartphones. With its rigorous refurbishment process, eco-friendly packaging, full warranty coverage, and focus on sustainability, the program provides several advantages:

A cost-effective way to own a premium Galaxy S25 device without compromising on quality.

to own a premium Galaxy S25 device without compromising on quality. An opportunity to support sustainability by reducing electronic waste and promoting responsible consumption.

by reducing electronic waste and promoting responsible consumption. Peace of mind with a device that performs like new and is backed by Samsung’s warranty.

Whether you’re in the UK, Germany, or France, the CRN program makes it easier than ever to enjoy innovative technology while contributing to a greener future. By choosing a Certified Re-Newed device, you can align your technology choices with your values, supporting both innovation and sustainability.

