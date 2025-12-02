The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is Official: Full Details

The Galaxy Z TriFold foldable phone is Samsung’s latest groundbreaking innovation, setting a new standard in the world of mobile technology. This innovative device introduces a unique tri-folding design that seamlessly combines portability, productivity, and premium performance, offering users an unparalleled smartphone experience. When fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold reveals an expansive 10-inch display, providing an immersive canvas for multitasking, cinematic viewing, and creative projects. Despite its impressive screen size, the device maintains a slim profile when folded, ensuring it remains pocketable and easy to carry. With the Galaxy Z TriFold, users can enjoy the best of both worlds—the convenience of a compact phone and the versatility of a tablet-like experience.

Unmatched Productivity and Versatility

Designed to cater to the demands of the modern AI-driven era, the Galaxy Z TriFold offers a suite of unparalleled productivity features. The spacious 10-inch screen enables users to multitask effortlessly, allowing them to run up to three apps simultaneously in a side-by-side layout or resize them for optimal viewing. Moreover, the device introduces the innovative standalone Samsung DeX feature, empowering users to create a full-fledged workstation on the go. With the ability to connect to an external monitor in Extended Mode, users can seamlessly drag and drop apps across screens, making the Galaxy Z TriFold an indispensable tool for professionals and creatives alike. Whether you’re working on complex projects, editing photos and videos, or simply enjoying multimedia content, this foldable phone adapts to your needs, delivering unmatched productivity and versatility.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Durability

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by a customized Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, specifically optimized for Galaxy devices. This innovative processor ensures smooth performance, lightning-fast app launches, and efficient power management. The device also features a stunning 200 MP primary camera, capturing incredibly detailed photos and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions. To keep up with the demands of heavy usage, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a robust 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system, supported by 45 W super-fast charging technology, ensuring you can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Samsung has also prioritized durability in the design of the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device features an advanced Armor Aluminum frame, providing enhanced structural rigidity and protection against everyday wear and tear. The hinge mechanism is housed in a durable titanium casing, while the back panel is constructed from a ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer, offering both style and resilience. The Galaxy Z TriFold’s innovative Dual-rail Armor FlexHinge ensures smooth and reliable folding, allowing users to switch between phone and tablet modes with ease.

Seamless Integration and Enhanced User Experience

The Galaxy Z TriFold runs on Samsung’s latest software, offering a range of intelligent features and seamless integration with the Galaxy ecosystem. The device supports standalone Samsung DeX, allowing users to transform their mobile experience into a desktop-like environment. Additionally, the Galaxy Z TriFold introduces advanced AI capabilities, such as Photo Assist, which optimizes camera settings based on the scene, and Gemini Live, a real-time language translation feature that breaks down communication barriers.

Samsung has also focused on enhancing the overall user experience with the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device features an intuitive user interface that adapts to the folded and unfolded states, ensuring a seamless transition between different modes. The foldable phone also supports a range of accessories, including the S Pen, which enables precise input and unleashes your creativity on the expansive 10-inch display.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to launch on December 12, 2025, with an initial release in Korea, followed by subsequent launches in key markets such as China, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Customers will have the opportunity to experience the device firsthand and receive expert assistance at select retail stores. While pricing details have not been officially announced, Samsung is offering exclusive perks to early adopters, including a 6-month trial of Google AI Pro and a one-time 50% discount on display repair costs, demonstrating their confidence in the durability of the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Specifications

Category Details Main Display 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2160 × 1584), 269 ppi; 1600 nits peak brightness; 120 Hz adaptive refresh (1–120 Hz) Cover Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 × 1080, 21:9), 422 ppi; 2600 nits peak brightness; 120 Hz adaptive refresh (1–120 Hz) Dimensions (Folded) 159.2 × 75.0 × 12.9 mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 159.2 × 214.1 × 3.9–4.2 mm (varies by section) Weight 309 g Rear Cameras 200 MP Wide: Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, 0.6 μm, 85° FOV, 2× Optical Quality Zoom 12 MP Ultra-Wide: Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, 1.4 μm, 120° FOV 10 MP Telephoto: PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 1.0 μm, 36° FOV, 3× Optical Zoom, 30× Space Zoom Front Cameras Cover Screen: 10 MP (F2.2, 1.12 μm, 85° FOV) Main Screen: 10 MP (F2.2, 1.12 μm, 100° FOV) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm) Memory & Storage 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage16 GB RAM + 512 GB storageNo microSD support Battery 5,600 mAh three-cell system (typical) Charging 45 W Super-Fast Charging 2.0 (≈50% in 30 minutes)15 W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IP48 rating Materials Front: Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2Back: Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced PolymerFrame: Titanium hinge housing & Advanced Armor Aluminum Operating System Android 16 with One UI 8 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Sensors Side fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor Security Samsung Knox + Samsung Knox Vault SIM Up to two Nano SIM + Multi eSIM Color Crafted Black

For technology enthusiasts and professionals intrigued by the groundbreaking capabilities of the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung’s broader ecosystem offers a range of complementary devices that seamlessly integrate with the foldable phone. The Galaxy Watch series, known for its advanced health monitoring features and stylish designs, allows users to stay connected and track their fitness goals effortlessly. The Galaxy Tab lineup, with its powerful performance and versatile form factors, provides an additional platform for productivity and entertainment, syncing seamlessly with the Galaxy Z TriFold for a truly connected experience.

Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual seeking the latest innovations or a professional in need of innovative tools to enhance your workflow, Samsung’s comprehensive portfolio has something to offer. With the Galaxy Z TriFold at the forefront, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of mobile technology, redefining the way we interact with our devices and elevating our digital lifestyles to new heights.

