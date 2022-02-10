Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for The Requin horror movie starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper. The movie is now available on demand and will be available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD and in digital format at the end of next month from March 29, 2022 onwards. The Requin also stars Deirdre O’Connell, Jennifer Mudge, Kameron Hood and Danny Chung.

Alicia Silverstone horror The Requin

“There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.”

“Jaelyn and her husband Kyle are spending a holiday at a beach tourist retreat in Vietnam, housed in an overwater bungalow. Jaelyn is partially withdrawn and traumatized since she suffered a miscarriage, keeping contact with her family and friends mostly through social media; the trip is meant to restore her spirits again. However, on their second night, a violent tropical storm hits the resort. The bungalow is flooded and torn off its moorings, drifting away from the mainland, and Kyle’s leg is severely injured.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies

