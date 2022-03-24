The Raid Redemption 30 floors of hell 10th anniversary

To celebrate 10 years since its original launch Sony Pictures have rereleased the action movie The Raid Redemption also know as simply The Raid on digital streaming services and as physical disc. Directed and written by Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans and the film stars Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, Donny Alamsyah, Yayan Ruhian, Pierre Gruno,Ray Sahetapy and Tegar Sathya. If action movies are your thing The Raid Redemption as it is known in the United States because Sony could not secure the rights to the title is definitely worth a watch. Is also worth mentioning that a sequel aptly named The Raid 2, was released in 2014.

The Raid Redemption film

“Deep in the heart of Jakarta’s slums lies an impenetrable safe house for the world’s most dangerous killers and gangsters. Until now, the rundown apartment block has been considered untouchable. Cloaked under the cover of pre-dawn darkness and silence, an elite swat team is tasked with raiding the safe house in order to take down the notorious drug lord that runs it.

But when a chance encounter with a spotter blows their cover and news of their assault reaches the drug lord, they find themselves stranded on the 6th floor with no way out. The unit must fight their way through the city’s worst to survive their mission.”

“Rookie Brimob officer Rama joins a 20-man squad led by Sergeant Jaka and Lieutenant Wahyu for a raid on an apartment block with the intent of arresting crime lord Tama Riyadi. Together with his lieutenants Andi and Mad Dog, Tama runs the block and allows criminals and addicts to rent rooms under his protection.

Arriving undetected, the team sweeps the first floors and subdues various tenants; they also meet a law-abiding tenant named Gofar delivering medicine to his sick wife. Continuing to the sixth floor, the team is spotted by two young lookouts, one of whom raises the alarm.”

Source : Sony Pictures

