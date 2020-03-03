We have a great contest for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, the .Pick Your Streaming Service & Device Giveaway: HBO Now, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+ & More.

As usual the contest is free to enter, all you have to do is sign into our deals store at the link below.

Winter is finally upon us, which means it’s time to cuddle up on the couch and get your hibernate on. During these frigid months, there’s nothing better than binging all of your favorite tv shows on a sleek new streaming device — especially when it doesn’t cost you a dime. Enter now for your chance to win a brand new streaming device (Apple TV, Roku, you name it!) AND a year’s subscription to any streaming service your heart desires (Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, Disney+, the choice is yours!) for the ultimate binge-athon.

Enjoy a year-long subscription to the streaming service of your choice — including, but not limited to: Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Disney+, and more

Stream all your favorites on a brand-new media player of your choosing — including, but not limited to: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google ChromeCast, and more

Note: Total cost of the annual streaming service subscription and media player must not exceed $1,000

Enter this contest>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals